Bellwood Elementary students share Christmas joy

Around the block of Bellwood Elementary School, passersby could hear the voices of young carolers spreading Christmas cheer last Monday morning.
Normally during the holidays, the elementary students would walk around the small Village of Bellwood to sing songs to senior citizens. But the COVID-19 pandemic complicated this year’s plans.
“When school ended last year, we had a drive-by parade with all the teachers outside and the kids drove by and threw candy at us and thought it was really fun,” said Michelle Romshek, a secretary at the school who helped organize the event. “We thought, ‘well, why don’t we do the same thing with the kids and have them around the school and send out letters to the senior citizens in town (to) invite them to drive by and hear Christmas caroling?’ We mailed out, probably, 35 letters and had it posted around town.”
To social distance the school’s 97 students, Romshek said classrooms were spaced out; the fact that Bellwood Elementary School takes up an entire block made this easier, she noted. The school is preschool through sixth grade.
“Our school classrooms are also on each end of the building so we started with, this classroom is going to be on the south side of the building and then the younger grades were on the west side; the other remaining grades on the north side. So they went all the way around the block,” Romshek said.
About 25 cars drove around the block to listen to the caroling, she said.
“It’s been a hard year with COVID, trying to do anything with the kids,” Romshek said. “Typically, we’d have the fire department come and they’d give fire truck rides around town, we really couldn’t do any of that. We wanted to do something, at least.”
The kids sang traditional Christmas songs such as “Jingle Bells” and “Frosty the Snowman.” Romshek added that this was so they wouldn’t need to hold sheets of music. Having the drive-by caroling also made it easier for the preschool teachers, who would have more work involved with traveling with young children.
“Sometimes they’re putting on boots and snow pants,” Romshek said. “For little 3-year-olds to walk, that’s a long ways.”
Senior citizens in the area were excited to see the show as, Romshek noted, some arrived lined up for the event.
“Bellwood’s a really small town and the seniors love interacting with the kids,” Romshek said. “Years ago, we had seniors who came in with the kindergarten and first grade, and they just love doing stuff like that.”
COVID also resulted on the cancelling of the school’s usual senior citizen lunches in which the older population would come into the school each month to spend time with the students.
“Each class takes a month to decorate the tables that they sit at. It’s just a big deal every month,” Romshek said. “To not be able to do that this year was really hard on them. They missed that.”
Principal Danielle Beerbohm said that she and Romshek knew how important the caroling was to the seniors, having been asked about it by those dropping off donations.
“We felt like trying to do something to bring some holiday cheer would be better than doing nothing,” Beerbohm said. “When we typically do it, we split up into two groups but we still had quite a few kids so we were trying to think of a safer way for our kids to still do that.”
Continuing to hold Christmas caroling shows that Bellwood Elementary is still a part of the community, Beerbohm said.
“As far as the kids go, you know, they just love to be able to do stuff like that instead of sitting in a classroom behind their desks,” Beerbohm said. “It’s teaching some life lessons about character and giving and spreading cheer during the holidays.”
