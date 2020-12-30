Bellwood Elementary students share Christmas joy

Around the block of Bellwood Elementary School, passersby could hear the voices of young carolers spreading Christmas cheer last Monday morning.

Normally during the holidays, the elementary students would walk around the small Village of Bellwood to sing songs to senior citizens. But the COVID-19 pandemic complicated this year’s plans.

“When school ended last year, we had a drive-by parade with all the teachers outside and the kids drove by and threw candy at us and thought it was really fun,” said Michelle Romshek, a secretary at the school who helped organize the event. “We thought, ‘well, why don’t we do the same thing with the kids and have them around the school and send out letters to the senior citizens in town (to) invite them to drive by and hear Christmas caroling?’ We mailed out, probably, 35 letters and had it posted around town.”

To social distance the school’s 97 students, Romshek said classrooms were spaced out; the fact that Bellwood Elementary School takes up an entire block made this easier, she noted. The school is preschool through sixth grade.