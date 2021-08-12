Bellwood eyes $428k grant for sidewalk improvements

The Village of Bellwood is hoping to receive approximately $428,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (NDED).
Bellwood Village Zoning Administrator Ray Sueper said most of the funds would be used for sidewalk improvements.
"We have a comprehensive plan that we're pulling the arterial master sidewalk plan out of," Sueper said. "We're going with that and prioritizing the arterial routes in the village between schools, churches, parks and downtown."
Sueper said the village also hopes to bring at least one walk in each direction from the edge of town to the center of town.
The grant money would also be used for fire hydrants, water/sewer improvements and construction management and administration costs, according to a public notice about the grant application in the July 29 edition of The Banner-Press.
"It's a 90/10 grant," Sueper said.
That means the village must put up 10% of the funds while the state covers the other 90%.
Sueper said Bellwood intends to come up with its share of the grant by splitting the cost between the village and the affected property owners.
"It's the people that live on the blocks with the sidewalk arterial master plan," Sueper said. "We'd probably create an assessment district and assign the cost to the property owners receiving benefit."
Sueper said the work probably won't start until next spring.
The village board gave approval to submit the grant application at an open meeting on Aug. 2 following a public hearing.
Bellwood Village Clerk Jennifer Brown told The Banner-Press that the CDBG application is due by Aug. 15.
"The rest will depend on if we're approved and the amount we're approved for," Brown said.
She added that Bellwood should know by the start of 2022 if it was approved.
Bellwood is working with the Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD) to apply for the grant money.
Until a few months ago, no villages, cities or townships in Butler County were able to join SENDD and get its help. The county must be a member of SENDD before any Butler County municipalities can join the development district.
City Administrator of David City Clayton Keller approached the Butler County Board of Supervisors about joining SENDD in 2020 but the board decided against doing so. However, when Keller returned to ask again in April, the board approved the proposal.
The board voted to join SENDD at its April 5 meeting. At the time, the annual membership was estimated to cost the county $7,796.
Each municipality in the county that joins SENDD must also pay a membership fee. According to SENDD documents, communities with up to 1,000 residents paid an average of $377 in membership dues in 2020.
Brown said the SENDD membership costs Bellwood $275.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.