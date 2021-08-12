Bellwood eyes $428k grant for sidewalk improvements

Sueper said the work probably won't start until next spring.

The village board gave approval to submit the grant application at an open meeting on Aug. 2 following a public hearing.

Bellwood Village Clerk Jennifer Brown told The Banner-Press that the CDBG application is due by Aug. 15.

"The rest will depend on if we're approved and the amount we're approved for," Brown said.

She added that Bellwood should know by the start of 2022 if it was approved.

Bellwood is working with the Southeast Nebraska Development District (SENDD) to apply for the grant money.

Until a few months ago, no villages, cities or townships in Butler County were able to join SENDD and get its help. The county must be a member of SENDD before any Butler County municipalities can join the development district.

City Administrator of David City Clayton Keller approached the Butler County Board of Supervisors about joining SENDD in 2020 but the board decided against doing so. However, when Keller returned to ask again in April, the board approved the proposal.

The board voted to join SENDD at its April 5 meeting. At the time, the annual membership was estimated to cost the county $7,796.