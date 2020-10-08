Betzen-Miller, Buresh face off for Ward One

David City natives Jessica Betzen-Miller and Michael Buresh are vying for the Ward One of City Council of David City seat recently vacated by Skip Trowbridge, who has moved out of the ward and set his sights on the Butler County Board of Supervisors.
A teacher and mother of six, Betzen-Miller said she hopes to continue her community involvement as a member of the City Council. She said she coached softball and soccer for 16 and six years, respectively, and has spent time as a Girl Scouts leader.
“I’ve always volunteered in the community, I’ve always been involved with the church. I’ve been on the soccer board,” Betzen-Miller said. “I’ve been president of the Harvest Festival Committee, St. Mary’s Soup Supper Committee.”
Betzen-Miller, 42, was born and raised in David City and has ties to both its school districts. She graduated from Aquinas High School, but her mother works at David City High School and her brothers graduated from there. She also worked as a substitute teacher for David City Public Schools and at East Butler for five years.
Betzen-Miller said she understands it will take time to finish replacing the City's water mains due to the project's cost and scope, but said one of her priorities is to see it continue.
She said she would also like to see more community programming in David City.
“I think that we need to be more family- and youth-oriented,” she said. “We need to have a place for our youth to gather.”
Betzen-Miller said she hopes to bring back events like bike rallies, Easter egg hunts and park picnics. She mentioned she is also interested in revitalizing the soccer program. Building safety in David City’s existing homes and buildings is also important to her.
“There are a lot of places here that need updates and people aren’t being held accountable for living conditions. I think everybody deserves a proper place to live, no matter what your status is,” Betzen-Miller said.
Michael Buresh, 28, is the branch manager for the First National Bank of Omaha location in David City. He said he sees the council position as a way to become more involved in the community.
Buresh said he spent most of his childhood in David City and currently lives in town with his wife and two kids. His family has no intention of leaving, either, he added. Buresh said he wants David City to be a place where he can raise his children without concern. To that end, he wants to focus on development.
“I want this town to be a place kids can grow up and have something to do," Buresh said. "When I was in high school we generally left David City quite often to go elsewhere to do stuff because there wasn’t a whole lot to do in town."
Rather than seeing people leave to spend time and money in Columbus, Lincoln or Omaha, he said he wants residents to want to stay in town.
After he announced he would be running, Buresh said he spoke to people who have run for and served on the council in the past to learn about the job.
“A lot of the stuff that comes up in the City Council is governed by regulations and rules that are above the City Council’s head, so there’s a lot of stuff that has to be done a certain way,” Buresh said.
Because of that, Buresh said, that there may be projects that can’t be completed the way community members would prefer.
“The biggest thing is that needs to be communicated if that’s the case and people are upset with a decision,” Buresh said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
