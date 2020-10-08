Betzen-Miller, Buresh face off for Ward One

“I think that we need to be more family- and youth-oriented,” she said. “We need to have a place for our youth to gather.”

Betzen-Miller said she hopes to bring back events like bike rallies, Easter egg hunts and park picnics. She mentioned she is also interested in revitalizing the soccer program. Building safety in David City’s existing homes and buildings is also important to her.

“There are a lot of places here that need updates and people aren’t being held accountable for living conditions. I think everybody deserves a proper place to live, no matter what your status is,” Betzen-Miller said.

Michael Buresh, 28, is the branch manager for the First National Bank of Omaha location in David City. He said he sees the council position as a way to become more involved in the community.

Buresh said he spent most of his childhood in David City and currently lives in town with his wife and two kids. His family has no intention of leaving, either, he added. Buresh said he wants David City to be a place where he can raise his children without concern. To that end, he wants to focus on development.