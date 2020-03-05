Bill to allow rescue of children left in hot cars advances in Nebraska Legislature

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The rescuer must have a good faith and reasonable belief that breaking into a locked vehicle was necessary because the child was in imminent danger. They must notify law enforcement as soon as possible, and use no more force than necessary.

And the person must remain with the child near the vehicle until emergency personnel, a parent, or owner of the vehicle arrives, but may leave the area to care for the child if the person notifies law enforcement and leaves a note.

In 2019, 53 children under the age of 15 who were left in cars died of heat stroke in the U.S., according to national nonprofit kidsandcars.org. An average of 39 die the same way each year, Bostelman said, and that number is growing.

Most of those cases occur when a child is mistakenly left or enters an unintended vehicle and gets trapped, Bostelman said.

Twenty-one other states have passed similar bills since 2014.

Judiciary Chairman Steve Lathrop said the bill would expand Nebraska's good samaritan law definition of rendering emergency care at the scene of an accident or other emergency to include rescuing a child from a vehicle.