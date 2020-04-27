Birkel, Coufal vie for District 4 Butler County Board of Supervisors seat

"It's very important to keep them informed," he said. "If you don't keep them informed they're going to inform you."

He said the chicken houses have garnered plenty of public input. Birkel added that the county's road department is discussing plans to create designated roads and routes to handle the increased traffic due to the chicken houses.

When discussing the landfill, Birkel said he would like to see landfill expansion, so long as the landfill takes the necessary steps to ensure they are providing a safe and clean environment for Butler County residents.

"If they apply again and do the proper things to prove to the board that they will provide a clean and safe environment, expansion is possible," he said. "If the board decides not to go with it, we need to find an alternative."

Birkel said the board has looked into alternatives, but he reiterated that the board needs to work with the Butler County Landfill first to fix its current issues.

When looking into the future, Birkel said the county will need to continue working on its bridges and roads as it continues to recover from the 2019 floods. Additionally, with more agriculture entering the county, he said it's important to ensure the county's infrastructure is up to the task.

"The more agriculture that comes into the county, be it in forms of chicken houses or livestock, we need to work with them to keep our infrastructure up to handle it," he said. "Down the road, that's something we'll have to address."

