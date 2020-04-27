Birkel, Coufal vie for District 4 Butler County Board of Supervisors seat

Butler County resident Robert Coufal wants to make a change in his community, and so he is running for the Butler County Board of Supervisors District 4 seat currently held by Incumbent Max Birkel.
Birkel is also running for re-election.
"The main reason I decided to run is because I want to make a positive change for the county," he said.
Coufal said one of the major issues he plans to focus on is the status of the county's roads. He said the roads have deteriorated over time and no longer are taken care of well enough.
"There's never enough gravel on them it seems like and they aren't maintained as well as they should be," he said.
Another issue Coufal wishes to address if elected is further expanding the county's landfill.
The Butler County Landfill sought out a major expansion that would more than double its size in 2019, but their application was denied by the board on a 5-2 vote.
The application would have brought forward a 160-acre expansion to the 145-acre landfill. The landfill takes in around 550,000 tons of waste annually from around 20 counties in the state.
The application was denied because the landfill didn't meet required majority votes on two criteria from the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality.
Coufal said he agreed with the board's initial decision to deny the landfill's application, but would like to see further efforts made to move forward with some form of expansion.
"I think they made the right choice the first time around," he said. "I wouldn't be opposed to some sort of smaller expansion."
Coufal said Butler County has done well to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. He said the most important thing people in the county can do to get through the pandemic is follow instructions and stay home.
"I work at the jail over here in David City and it's changed things dramatically," he said. "We're going from cleaning once a day to twice, we're screening everyone coming in and out and everybody is wearing masks. It's been a lot different."
Coufal said the COVID-19 pandemic drastically changed the way he approached his campaign.
"With campaigning, the safe and smart decision is that you don't go door to door and meet with people," he said. "It's been kind of tough. We'll get through it. The economy will survive."
If elected to fill the District 4 seat, Coufal said he plans to work towards furthering Butler County's growth.
"Changes and new ideas are always a good a thing and that starts with new and active members," he said. "Really, that's our main focus. It's about being active and making the best decisions for the county as possible."
Max Birkel has served on the Butler County Board of Supervisors for the past 20 years. He said that experience is invaluable because of the relationships that come along with it.
"When you work that long, you get to know folks, both local and state, and you have the experience of talking to people," he said. "I think that's one of the things I have to offer."
Birkel said fiscal responsibility will be one of the most important issues the county will face coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"There are a lot of folks who don't have jobs or aren't working and we depend on taxpayer spending," he said. "That's where fiscal responsibility comes into play."
Another issue down the road Birkel noted includes the introduction of chicken houses intended for the Lincoln Premium Poultry processing plant in Fremont.
He said the chicken houses give the county a tax base, but it brings along additional responsibility to ensure the county has a stable infrastructure.
"It gives us the responsibility on infrastructure to handle them," he said. "The chicken house is just another aspect of agriculture, which is the main aspect of our county. Agriculture has a trickle down affect to whole county."
Birkel said it's vital the public is informed about introducing buildings such as chicken houses.
"It's very important to keep them informed," he said. "If you don't keep them informed they're going to inform you."
He said the chicken houses have garnered plenty of public input. Birkel added that the county's road department is discussing plans to create designated roads and routes to handle the increased traffic due to the chicken houses.
When discussing the landfill, Birkel said he would like to see landfill expansion, so long as the landfill takes the necessary steps to ensure they are providing a safe and clean environment for Butler County residents.
"If they apply again and do the proper things to prove to the board that they will provide a clean and safe environment, expansion is possible," he said. "If the board decides not to go with it, we need to find an alternative."
Birkel said the board has looked into alternatives, but he reiterated that the board needs to work with the Butler County Landfill first to fix its current issues.
When looking into the future, Birkel said the county will need to continue working on its bridges and roads as it continues to recover from the 2019 floods. Additionally, with more agriculture entering the county, he said it's important to ensure the county's infrastructure is up to the task.
"The more agriculture that comes into the county, be it in forms of chicken houses or livestock, we need to work with them to keep our infrastructure up to handle it," he said. "Down the road, that's something we'll have to address."
