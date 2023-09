Nate and Ali (Steuer) Prochaska of David City are the parents of a daughter, Agnes Guadalupe Prochaska, born Sept. 6, 2023. She weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 19 ½ inches long.

She joins three siblings: Isaiah, 7; Ambrose, 6; and Margaret, 2.

Grandparents are Ron and Linda Prochaska of Dwight, Lynn Steuer of Crete, and Susan Steuer of Lincoln.

Great-grandparents are Art and Alma Svoboda of Brainard, Bernice Steuer of Crete, and Mary Lou Godrey of Sioux City.