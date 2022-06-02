Births - June 2

Crue Milo Shonka

Crue Milo Shonka was born on May 6, 2022, to Gregory and Staci (Mark) Shonka at the Butler County Health Care Center.

He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was 19 inches in length.

He joins sister Aspen, 5; sister Lynae, 5; and brother Pryor, 2.

Grandparents are Theresa and Allan Shonka of Schuyler; and Robert and Norma Mark of North Platte.

Great-grandparents are Milo Brichacek of Schuyler.

Colin Miles Moravec

Colin Miles Moravec was born May 25, 2022, to Andy and Liz Moravec at the Butler County Health Care Center.

He weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces and was 21.5 inches in length.

He joins a sibling, Millie Moravec.

Grandparents are Bernie and Sharon Asbra and Al and Diane Moravec.

