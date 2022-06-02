 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Births

Births - June 2

  • 0

Crue Milo Shonka

Crue Milo Shonka was born on May 6, 2022, to Gregory and Staci (Mark) Shonka at the Butler County Health Care Center. 

He weighed 7 pounds, 5 ounces and was 19 inches in length.

He joins sister Aspen, 5; sister Lynae, 5; and brother Pryor, 2.

Grandparents are Theresa and Allan Shonka of Schuyler; and Robert and Norma Mark of North Platte.

Great-grandparents are Milo Brichacek of Schuyler.

Colin Miles Moravec

Colin Miles Moravec was born May 25, 2022, to Andy and Liz Moravec at the Butler County Health Care Center.

He weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces and was 21.5 inches in length. 

He joins a sibling, Millie Moravec. 

People are also reading…

Grandparents are Bernie and Sharon Asbra and Al and Diane Moravec. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local kids explore the outdoors

Local kids explore the outdoors

Over 200 fifth and sixth graders, including ones from Butler County, explored the outdoors during a moderately calm and cool spring day at the…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News