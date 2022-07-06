Blessed by an angel: David City couple turn damaged tree into art

There’s an angel looking over David City.

Located in front of the home of Bryon and Mary Forney, 190 W. B St., the angel is made of a maple tree that’s more than 100 years old.

According to Bryon, strong winds from an ice storm that hit David City last year knocked the tree onto the roof of their home.

“The cost of getting her out over the wrought iron fence was phenomenal. So we decided to have her carved into an angel,” Bryon said.

The top of the tree was removed but the bottom portion of it was kept and carved into an angel by 3 Timber Studio out of Lincoln. The business specializes in custom woodworking, crafting one-of-a-kind chainsaw carvings, hardwood furniture and home décor.

“It was either get a hired crane to get the whole thing out of there, or do something with it,” added Mary.

The 17.5-foot-tall angel took artist Nate Hall about two weeks to complete. The base of the tree is 4 feet in diameter. Byron noted Hall worked five-hour days until the weather got too hot.

“He drew it up on a schematic and then interlaid it in the tree so he had an idea of how he was going to carve her. Like he said something that big, you make one mistake you're done. You can't go back,” Bryon said.

The weekend of June 25, the angel’s face and hair were finished and the carving was covered in Australian oil as a finisher.

Bryon noted that while the angel was being crafted, he wasn’t quite sure how it would turn out as he didn’t see the vision yet.

“When he got the backside of her wings then I could actually start to see the angel,” he added.

Bryon said it was Mary’s idea to carve an angel, instead of typical woodcarvings like eagles and bears.

“I collect angels and fairies and I just thought ‘well, that would be something different nobody has,’” Mary noted.

The angel is named Kimberly Debra, after two good friends of the Forneys who are battling cancer.

Those who look closely at the angel may see two imperfections that show what the angel has gone through to arrive in David City.

“On her shoulder there's a spot where it's torn. And there's one on her wrist and what that's from is when the big storms came up, it twisted the tree,” Bryon said. “That was actually where the tree had broken through the storm. He was going to fill that in and I said ‘no, I would like to leave it natural.’”

The carving may be finished, but Bryon said he has more planned for Kimberly Debra.

“My intentions are is I'm going to put two little LED lights the size of an ink pen in between her wings in the back, so during the nighttime she has a little glow up through the wings and over top of her,” he said.

He also noted that there has already been a steady stream of people driving by to see the angel.

“Everybody says how beautiful she is,” Mary added. “One guy stopped and said they talked about her during church.”

Bryon said the angel is for their two friends but also all of David City; people are invited to drive by their home to see Kimberly Debra for themselves. He noted that the angel is here to stay for a long time.

“We did count the rings of the top of the tree that we took off and there were over 100 rings,” he said. “I'm hoping that she stands there for another 50 or 100 years.”