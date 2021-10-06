Blue Valley reopens in David City

The Blue Valley Community Action (BVCA) Butler County storefront in David City reopened on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

The location at 416 E St. in David City -- which is home to a thrift store and food pantry -- temporarily closed its doors in early August until mold in the basement could be addressed.

"It was contained to the basement and it was not a health hazard but, out of an abundance of caution while we got rid of that mold, …we closed," BVAC Family and Community Services Director Ryan Bailey said.

With the mold now taken care of, the BVCA's David City doors are open once again. Hours will be limited for now, though, to Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The David City storefront may have been closed for a few weeks, but the BVCA was still active in the Butler County community throughout August and September.

Butler BVCA Family Development Coordinator Deb Aegerter -- the BVCA family development coordinator for Butler and Seward counties -- was reachable in Seward at 402-646-9177.

BVCA Family and Community Services Manager Lisa Epp said Aegerter continued to drive to David City as needed during the weeks the storefront was closed.

"We still offered emergency assistance for rent and utility shut-offs, those types of things," Epp said. "And we still offered food assistance, if needed."

Aegerter, Bailey and Epp said they are excited to have the David City storefront open once more. Bailey said it was closed after volunteers mentioned a suspicious-looking black substance in the basement.

"There is some black stuff down there, but it's actually some sort of paint or residue," Bailey said.

There did turn out to be mold, though it was mold that was invisible to the naked human eye.

"It actually was mold that we couldn't even see without special light. So what people may have thought was mold actually wasn't mold -- but we did have some mold, (although) it was not black mold," Bailey said.

As soon as possible, Bailey said, BVCA brought in a remediation specialist from Lincoln. That specialist took care of the mold in mid-September.

BVCA didn't reopen immediately because the Seward County BVCA center was right in the middle of moving to a new location in the City of Seward. As a result, the past few weeks were particularly busy for Aergerter.

"It was sort of a perfect storm of things happening all at once," Bailey said.

The new Seward County location is in the lower level of The Rock Lutheran Church, 237 S. Third St. in Seward. The phone number is 402-646-9177.

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

