Board approves ARPA funds for museum

The Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art in David City is the latest entity to receive a portion of Butler County’s American Rescue Plan Act dollars.

The Butler County Board of Supervisors OK’d allocating $20,000 of its ARPA money to the museum at its regular meeting on July 5.

The museum has been in the process of fundraising to renovate and relocate to the historic Ford Building, 312 Fifth St.

Ruth Thoendel, a member of the Bone Creek Museum’s board of directors, said at the board’s June 21 meeting that officials have been fundraising for $8 million since last summer. So far, she added, $2.5 million has been raised. Recently, she added, they were informed they would be receiving $673,000 from the legislature’s Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Act.

Other grant opportunities are also being pursued, she said.

“These major donors need to see that local people and government entities are on board,” Thoendel said. “We've done our part with the local people to the tune of over a million dollars raised from within the county. We also need support from you.”

Thoendel noted the number of visitors that the museum draws into Butler County.

“We have members and supporters from coast to coast and we were brought into the county visitors from all 50 states and 10 foreign countries,” Thoendel said. “We've also been on the Nebraska Passport Program twice in the last five years. So that brings a lot of in state visitors in.”

The board had held off on voting on the request at its June 21 meeting until the county received its second ARPA payment.

District 5 Supervisor Jan Sypal said at the July 5 meeting that the board’s ARPA committee talked about Bone Creek Museum’s request and that the county did receive the second payment.

“We as committee felt that we would take to the board and see if possibly $20,000, we would give to the Bone Creek Museum for helping them out with their program,” Sypal said. “That way they would be able to use the county as support to maybe be able to get some other grant money and some other funding from other facilities.”

Earlier this year, the board also OK’d distributing $300,000 of ARPA money among the county’s rural fire districts.

In other business, supervisors heard a complaint from resident Dennis Kucera regarding visibility issues at the intersection of County Road M and Highway 64.

Kucera said he moved to that area in 1954, and the intersection has become a concern over the past 20 to 30 years.

As he approaches Highway 64 from the north, he said, he stops at the stop sign and looks east and west for traffic but there’s a problem with being able to tell if a driver is traveling west. The issue, he noted, lies in a rise in the land located west of Presentation Catholic Church of Marietta due to a drainage ditch.

Kucera added that two weeks ago on a cloudy day, he had been in the area to take photos and had a near traffic incident due to dark clouds to the west. A dark-colored vehicle had blended in with the sky and had been impossible to see, he said.

“That (rise) hides every vehicle from the west, you don't see anything coming from the west until those vehicles start approaching that high,” Kucera said.

He encouraged supervisors to take a look at that intersection when it’s busy, which is about 4 p.m. or 5 p.m.

A few years ago, Kucera said, he asked the state roads department to put signage up but it’s been two years and nothing’s happened.

“Having lived there for 67 years in that area that in my view is one of the most dangerous intersections in the county,” Kucera said.

Kucera asked the board for assistance in putting up a sign to warn travelers of upcoming traffic.

County officials noted that because it’s a state highway, a study would be needed and other state requirements to be met. The board’s July 5 minutes reported that supervisors would speak with the highway superintendent about the matter.