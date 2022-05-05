Board deliberates between Zuercher, Justice

The Butler County Board of Supervisors has found itself in a Catch-22.

Almost three years ago, the board added the Butler County Sheriff's Office to an interlocal agreement to use a Zuercher Technologies law enforcement case management system. Seward, York and Saline counties are also in the agreement. The hope at the time had been to obtain public safety system cohesion by getting different agencies on the same software.

However, it's turned into a headache for county officials.

This cohesion has been achieved where the Zuercher system has gone live but the jails in those places are not compliant with state regulations. The issue comes down to the new software not “talking” to the other ones correctly, which results in data being transmitted with mistakes.

The county has yet to go live with Zuercher because of the compliance issues. Roughly $96,000 has been paid for Zuercher so far, and $23,000 remains.

District 7 Supervisor and Board Chairman Anthony Whitmore reported at the board’s regular meeting May 2 that county officials met with Justice Data Solutions about possibly switching to their case management system instead. Justice is already being used in the Butler County Detection Facility.

“They went through their whole system with us, here in this room actually, and it seemed to work really well,” Whitmore said. “I talked to Boone County … and (they) said that it's great, customer service is great. They have no complaints. Gage County was the same thing.”

Whitmore added that Justice’s maintenance fee is $5,000 a year, and he received a notice from CentralSquare Technologies – which acquired Zuercher a number of years ago – that its annual maintenance is increasing to $17,000. Justice is also reportedly less expensive than Zuercher, he said.

Notably, Justice is believed to have better customer service than Zuercher. It’s been noted at previous county board meetings that other agencies have struggled with getting assistance from the company. Also, Whitmore said, Justice is already compliant with state regulations.

The problem lies in Butler County being part of a 60-month-long interlocal agreement that says it will use Zuercher along with the three other counties. If the county would terminate its part of the agreement, it would still be responsible for its share of Zuercher costs.

911 communication representatives from York and Seward counties attended the meeting where they expressed that once the system is up and running, it works great. The biggest struggle was getting started and having the staff that’s willing to sit down and work with it, they said.

Butler County Sheriff Tom Dion voiced concerns about there being no support from Zuercher. His office had contacted Zuercher over a year ago and has yet to hear back from them, he added.

“We've been talking about it for three years, I'm tired of talking about it,” Whitmore said. “I just figured let's do it or not do it. And if we're not going to do it, then here's the other option. We need to do something.”

District 5 Supervisor Jan Sypal noted the amount of money the county has already spent on Zuercher.

“We have to be concerned about (how) we're spending taxpayers’ dollars too. And we (have) spent a lot of taxpayer dollars at this point,” Sypal said.

District 1 Supervisor Dave Mach questioned why the county didn’t go with Justice in the first place if the jail is already using it. Whitmore noted during the meeting that he wished they had known Justice provided those services before signing the interlocal agreement.

Mark Sloup, David City fire chief, said the county needs someone to “take the bull by the horn.”

“There's just so many things that are just being tossed up in the air, you need a point person, you need a liaison to say, 'By God, this is what needs to be done here at the timeframe that it has to be done,’” Sloup said.

District 2 Supervisor Tony Krafka made a motion for the county to continue its contract with Zuercher, with Sypal seconding. Supervisors Scot Bauer, Robert Coufal and Ryan Svoboda voted against the measure with Mach, Sypal and Krafka voting in favor, which created a tie.

County Attorney Julie Reiter advised Whitmore that saying no would keep the county in the same situation it is in with Zuercher – voting against the motion would not mean the board is accepting Justice’s proposal.

Whitmore then voted no, in order to essentially kill the motion. Whitmore indicated that further clarification on Justice’s costs would be obtained and the matter will be brought back to the board at its next meeting on May 16.

The Butler County Board of Supervisors also:

Approved changing the protocols for gun permits and title inspections so they are first handed in at the Butler County Sheriff’s Office instead of dispatch. The money from the gun permits and title inspections end up at the sheriff’s office anyway, it was noted during the meeting, and there are issues with the box designated for those funds coming up short. Whitmore said it makes more sense for the sheriff’s office to be the initial point of contact for those items as it’s their money.

OK’d the hiring of Jeff Timmerman as the county’s new 911 coordinator. Timmerman is a current police sergeant in Ashland whose start date is slated for May 23.

Approved Highway Superintendent Randy Isham’s request to use some of the county’s American Rescue Plan Act dollars for bridges and culverts. His original request was for $750,000 but, Whitmore noted, the board’s ARPA committee decided to give him $500,000. That amount plus his department’s regular budgeted funds should allow him to get quite a bit of work done, Whitmore added. Whitmore suggested that Isham waits on the work until the county gets its last payment from the government, which should be sometime in May.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

