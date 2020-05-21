Board of Supervisors Districts 4 & 6 incumbents lose in primary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Following the primary election held May 12, Butler County area candidates spoke to The Banner-Press about their next steps.

Robert Coufal received the Republican nomination for the Board of Supervisors District 4 position. He defeated incumbent Max Birkel, 116 to 76.

“It was good. I’m happy with the results,” Coufal said. “I've got to get out there and keep campaigning.”

Coufal said he hopes to be able to meet constitutes and voters if the COVID-19 pandemic improves.

Coufal’s campaign platform focuses on improving the county’s roads as he believes they have deteriorated and aren’t being taken care of well enough.

Expanding the Butler County Landfill is another issue important to Coufal. Last year, the landfill sought an expansion but the board denied the application 5-2. Although he said he believes the board made the right decision as the landfill didn’t meet required majority votes, Coufal said he wants to see more effort in moving forward with the expansion.

"Changes and new ideas are always a good a thing and that starts with new and active members," Coufal said. "Really, that's our main focus. It's about being active and making the best decisions for the county as possible."