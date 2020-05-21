Board of Supervisors Districts 4 & 6 incumbents lose in primary

Following the primary election held May 12, Butler County area candidates spoke to The Banner-Press about their next steps.
Robert Coufal received the Republican nomination for the Board of Supervisors District 4 position. He defeated incumbent Max Birkel, 116 to 76.
“It was good. I’m happy with the results,” Coufal said. “I've got to get out there and keep campaigning.”
Coufal said he hopes to be able to meet constitutes and voters if the COVID-19 pandemic improves.
Coufal’s campaign platform focuses on improving the county’s roads as he believes they have deteriorated and aren’t being taken care of well enough.
Expanding the Butler County Landfill is another issue important to Coufal. Last year, the landfill sought an expansion but the board denied the application 5-2. Although he said he believes the board made the right decision as the landfill didn’t meet required majority votes, Coufal said he wants to see more effort in moving forward with the expansion.
"Changes and new ideas are always a good a thing and that starts with new and active members," Coufal said. "Really, that's our main focus. It's about being active and making the best decisions for the county as possible."
Current City of David City Council member Skip Trowbridge is also running for District 4 but as an independent. Trowbridge’s name was not on the ballot due to a mix up at the Election Commissioner’s Office; however, he will be listed on the November ballot.
Trowbridge is leaving the City Council as he is moving out of his ward, making him ineligible for that office.
In November, Coufal will be running against Trowbridge and Thomas Kobus, the Democratic candidate.
With Trowbridge’s soon-to-be vacant City Council seat, four people vied for the position last Tuesday. Michael Buresh took the top spot in the primaries with 79 votes. Other candidates were Jessica Betzen-Miller, 69 votes; Tom Reisdorff, 23 votes; and Matt Fleming, 14 votes.
Buresh and Betzen-Miller will face off in the November election.
Also included on the primary ballot was the Board of Supervisors District 6 Republican race. Ryan Svoboda won with 123 votes; incumbent Greg Janak received 115 votes.
The Banner-Press left two voicemails for Svoboda but received no response.
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
