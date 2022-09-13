Board talks updating security cameras

Some county-owned buildings may see an update in security measures.

The Butler County Board of Supervisors during its regular meeting Sept. 6 discussed installing a new camera system at the detention center, courthouse and county yards. There are currently cameras at the courthouse and jail, and there would be a new camera system at the highway department.

District 7 Supervisor and Board Chairman Anthony Whitmore said that a couple of companies have walked through the areas and Butler County Detention Administrator Angie Siebken is still getting further bids.

Whitmore noted that the jail has about $100,000 or $185,000 in sinking funds and American Rescue Plan Act funding could also be used for the project.

“One guy [at one of the companies] said that at minimum it would be four or six times better than the best camera we have right now. And some of them even eight times better than what we have just because they're so old and outdated,” Whitmore said.

He added the new camera system would have more advanced features than the current ones and would be digital instead of analog.

Whitmore said there have been issues with locating video when an incident occurs at the jail. The current cameras tend to skip when recording as well.

“I'm more worried about the lawsuit side of it,” Whitmore said.

The 911 dispatchers would be able to watch the cameras whenever with the new system, but also alerts could be set during certain timeframes, he added.

“You can do a lot of stuff with it so, so then it would alert them if somebody's out there trying to take a culvert or something; they could let the deputies know so they can walk around out there and see what's going on,” Whitmore said.

The board set the bidding opening for the camera system for Oct. 3 at 9:15 a.m.

In other business, the board considered an interlocal agreement between the sheriff’s office and the village of Brainard for city ordinance enforcement.

Sheriff Tom Dion said the agreement is the same one his department has with the villages of Dwight, Surprise and Octavia with the same hourly rates. It was noted that the current hourly rate is $22.04, though supervisors asked if that should be increased.

“When it comes to the contractual amount, that's up to the board and maybe change it to whatever you guys want to, maybe it is a little bit under,” Dion said.

District 5 Supervisor Jan Sypal asked how many years the hourly rate has been set at that amount, to which Dion responded about seven.

“We're in negotiations right now with David City and … with Bellwood and Rising City, I do have some concerns about those with those contracts. I think that, rightfully so, we should be adjusting everybody,” Sypal said.

Sypal made a motion to bump the hourly rate up to $25.

“He said you don't have a lot of calls anyways, it's mostly patrolling. So I think if you do have a call that you should be rightfully paid, between your officers and fuel,” Sypal said.

The board’s minutes stated that Dion would relay the request to the village of Brainard. No action was taken on the agreement.

The Butler County Board of Supervisors also:

Accepted the resignation of 911 Coordinator Jeffrey Timmerman. The board’s minutes reported that Timmerman resigned due to taking a position as a deputy sheriff.

OK’d a request from the Butler County Ag Society for a special designated liquor license for the group’s Barn Bash fundraiser.

Went into executive session to hold discussion on law enforcement contracts between the city of David City and the villages of Rising City and Bellwood.