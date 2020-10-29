Bone Creek earns prestigious grant

The Bone Creek Museum of Art is on its way to becoming a demonstration prairie.
The Bone Creek Museum, 575 E. St. in David City, was one of 19 Plant Grant recipients. The Plant Grants were awarded through the Nebraska Statewide Arboretum's Greener Towns program.
The Arboretum's Greener Towns program aims to encourage green, resilient communities by promoting sustainable landscape projects.
To that end, the Arboretum offered Plant Grants earlier this year. The Greener Towns Plant Grants are funded by the Nebraska Environmental Trust, which is a beneficiary of the Nebraska lottery.
Through the Plant Grants, the Arboretum donates plants to be added to community landscapes, focusing on native flowers and grasses.
Nebraska Statewide Arboretum Community Landscape Specialist Rachel Anderson said planting native vegetation encourages pollinators and improves water quality.
Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art Board of Directors Member Louise Niemann said the focus on native plants also worked well for the Bone Creek Museum.
"When you're talking about an agrarian arts focus for the museum, we wanted something that would compliment it," Niemann said. "So we went with native perennial prairie plants."
Anderson said the Greener Towns program has been going on for several years, but this is the first time the Arboretum has offered Plant Grants through the program.
"We noticed something missing from our programs. Our traditional Greener Towns program gives up to $20,000 for a project. And we found that could be too much, a lot of times, especially for people where this might be their first landscape project," Anderson said.
The Plant Grants are meant to be more approachable, Anderson said. The grant covers half the cost of the plants and ends up saving communities approximately $1,000, she added.
After the Arboretum drops off the plants — between 250 and 500 of them — the recipients are responsible for installing them.
"On the day of planting we had 15 volunteers come in," Niemann said.
Niemann added that the group included Platte County Extension Educator Kelly Feehan, three master gardeners and several community supporters of the Bone Creek Museum.
They finished the planting on Sept. 15.
"They are all in the ground. With herbaceous things, you really want to do it (planting) in September. October is getting a little dicey with cold nighttime temperatures," Anderson said.
Niemann said it will take a couple of years for the Bone Creek Museum's newly-planted perennials to become fully established. Once they do, though, it will be a demonstration prairie.
"We have 19 species and 200 different plants," Niemann said.
She said the Bone Creek Museum plans to install metal markers identifying the plants in the spring.
Niemann added that 4-H plant science groups will be able to come to the Bone Creek Museum to practice plant identification and group work.
"It's a project for beautification but it's also an educational experience," Niemann said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
