Bone Creek exhibit to show Nebraska beauty

Debra Joy Groesser's "Yes, This is Nebraska" project is already opening eyes to Nebraska's subtle grace and beauty.

Roughly two dozen paintings from her "Yes, This is Nebraska" project will be on display at the Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art, 575 E St. in David City, starting Nov. 19 and remaining through mid-March 2022.

"Debra garnered national recognition early in her career for her seascapes, many of which were created on location during her many trips to the California coast," a Bone Creek Museum press release said.

Groesser said people were often surprised to learn she grew up near Omaha and still lived in Nebraska.

"Usually the response was something like, 'That is the most boring place in the world, I see why you paint seascapes,'" Groesser said.

According to the Bone Creek Museum press release, those comments only made Groesser determined to show people that Nebraska is anything but boring.

"Her hope is that when viewers see the paintings, they will exclaim, 'That’s Nebraska?' And of course, her reply will be, 'Yes, this is Nebraska,'" the release said.

Groesser has already had a hand in showing other artists what the state has to offer.

"I had three artist friends. … They wanted to experience winter in Nebraska and paint it," Groesser said. "...They were just blown away. It was really cold -- one of the guys was painting in gouache, so he had a can of water to mix his paint with and he had it sitting on the ground and it froze, it was so cold. But they all said they could not believe the beautiful, subtle color here and the quality of the light here. In fact, one of them said, 'I think it rivals Tuscany, the light is so beautiful here.'"

Groesser said she's had the idea for the "Yes, This is Nebraska" project for several years.

"Once I had a national platform, I thought it was time for me to start exploring my home state," Groesser said.

Groesser loves plein-air painting, meaning paintings done on location, usually outdoors. Originally, she intended to do all of the "Yes, This is Nebraska" paintings like that. However, the spread of COVID-19 made her initial plan difficult to execute.

"Because of the pandemic, several of the pieces have been created from reference photos she has taken during several road trips around the state," the press release said.

Groesser added that she was also having some knee problems, so it was hard to hike to some of the locations she had wanted to paint.

In the end, she said, about half of the paintings that will be displayed at the Bone Creek Museum were done on location and about half were done from reference photos in the studio.

Groesser said the online response to "Yes, This is Nebraska" has already been incredible.

"On social media, some of the comments from people who don't live here are like, 'Woah, are you kidding me? That's Nebraska?' … It's really been fun to see," Groesser said.

Groesser said she wants to continue the project.

"I'm just going to keep it going and continue to add new pieces," Groesser said. "I'd really like to do a Nebraska show maybe every couple of years. … There's just so much to the state and so much to see and so much I haven't seen yet."

Groesser said the work has made her fall in love with Nebraska all over again.

"I've just fallen so in love with this landscape, I think even more so than seascapes and I didn't think I'd ever say that," Groesser said. "But there's just something so subtle and beautiful -- even the simpler landscapes...there's such subtlety to it, there's a beauty all its own."

