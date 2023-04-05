The Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art is seeing a busy spring with a new exhibition and progress on its expansion efforts.

"Farm Island Anthology," a collection of 40 works by 37 artists, will be on display until July 9 at Bone Creek, 575 E St. in David City.

The exhibition, presented by Bone Creek, is held in collaboration with the Tubac Center of the Arts and made possible in part by the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment.

Bone Creek Collections Manager Gabrielle Comte said "Farm Island Anthology" features works inspired by Penny Niemi’s poetry anthology of the same name.

“It's a variety of art forms,” Comte said. “There are paintings, there are ceramics, there's sculpture, photography – just everything. We're having a ‘people's choice’ box available so you can go around and vote for your favorite artwork.”

All of the artworks are for sale, Comte added.

An opening reception will be held from 2-4 p.m. on April 29. There will be a poetry reading by Niemi and some of the artists will be there. Artist awards will be presented after the poetry reading.

The museum’s regular hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and 1-4 p.m. Saturday. It can be reached at 402-367-4488.

In other Bone Creek news, the museum is nearing the end of its campaign to expand into the Ford Building, 312 Fifth St. in David City. This will allow for an increase of nearly 20,000 feet.

According to Bone Creek’s website, the project will include the preservation of the historic Ford Building; a permanent gallery featuring the works of famed David City native Dale Nichols; an art discover zone for youth and adults for hands-on learning; a small theater featuring the history of Bone Creek, the Ford Building and Model T; dedicated space to host visiting artists and speakers; climate-controlled high-capacity storage vault; dedicated art restoration and framing space; and a gift shop, art library, administrative offices and conference room.

The project is expected to cost approximately $6.5 million and just under 75% of the funds have been secured. In the last month, Bone Creek was awarded $275,000 from the Peter Kiewit Foundation and another $400,000 in Community Development Block Grant funds.

The Ford Building work will be bid this month, with construction set to start in May.

"We couldn't be more delighted by the strong show of support for our project, both from within and outside of Butler County,” said Ruth Thonedel, president of the museum’s board. “It has given us the momentum we need to go into the final phase of fundraising, and to start turning this dream into reality."

The fundraising hasn’t ended, though, as people can now purchase tribute bricks to help support the campaign. Comte said there is an area on the south side of the Ford Building that was used as a docking point for deliveries.

“We're going to close that up, so they're filling in this area with tribute bricks,” Comte said. “It's $150 per brick and people can have their names engraved into the bricks and it will go on that south side of the building; it will face outside. Eventually when there's some landscaping people can enjoy kind of a green space and then see the tribute bricks outside.”

There has been an interest in the bricks so far, she added, though she hopes it picks up.

“We're hoping that as the year goes on, people will be interested in that,” Comte said. “If you're trying to memorialize some loved ones, it's a really great way to do that. And it will be there for all to see for a really long time.”

Those interested in purchasing a tribute brick can contact the museum or do it online at bit.ly/4339RtN.