Bone Creek Museum nearing campaign goal

Located near the heart of David City, the Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art is the nation’s only exclusively agrarian art museum that presents art connecting people to the land, and it’s looking to the future with its plans for expansion.

Anna Nolan, volunteer administer of Butler County Arts Council, said the BCAC had its currently building, 575 E St., and hadn’t done a whole lot yet for visual arts except for bringing artists into schools sometimes.

“Fortunately others didn’t think we were crazy when I said, ‘let’s just make a great art museum in David City,’” Nolan said, during a Butler County Chamber of Commerce luncheon held Dec. 14. “The support has grown and we just have been thrilled to have excellent people on the board and continue to have.”

These days, Bone Creek has seen visitors from all 50 states and other countries. Not long ago, the museum was featured in the Nebraska Passport Program, which brought in more than 1,000 visitors.

“Agrarian refers to the land and agriculture so everything that we show here has to do with all of that subject matter,” Bone Creek Museum Collections Manager Gabrielle Comte said, during a tour. “Farming, the early sort of pioneer settling, that kind of thing, livestock and sometimes we branch out into land conservation.”

The exhibit “Tour the West” by Bart Walker is currently on display until March 12, 2023. Walker’s work features farming scenes from western states, such as Nevada and Utah.

The back portion of the museum contains permanent exhibits, most notably a collection from Dale Nichols. Nichols is a David City native who became an artist and lived throughout the United States and Guatemala.

“All of his most famous and most sought after paintings by collectors were these various Midwestern farm scenes with these big red barns and snow,” Comte said. “He always said that even though he moved all over the place throughout his life, all his best paintings were inspired by growing up in Nebraska.”

The museum now has more than 600 artworks in its collection, Comte said, that are rotated regularly. Musical acts have performed in Bone Creek as well.

The nearby gallery space, 569 E St., is owned by Nolan and her husband Allen Covault and also holds Bone Creek artwork. Currently the gallery space contains a collection from Sarah Juranek, a University of Nebraska at Kearney graduate, whose mixed-media art has a connection to her Czech heritage.

Nolan said visitors can see the exhibit on Saturdays if there are two people on duty at Bone Creek. She added the Juranek exhibit was an easy decision for the BCAC board; after sending out a memo, board members responded immediately saying yes to the idea.

The Ford Building, 312 Fifth St. in David City, was given to the Bone Creek Museum and a campaign has been underway since 2021 to raise funds to renovate the building.

The initial fundraising goal is $7.9 million for both levels, with $6.1 million being the first stage to get the new space up and running.

According to the BCAC’s November newsletter, more than $4.1 million has been raised so far. Just this year alone, the museum was awarded $2,031,980 from the Shovel-Ready Capital Recovery and Investment Act and $100,000 from the Ford Foundation.

The expansion will allow for an increase of nearly 20,000 for the Bone Creek Museum.

“The exciting thing to me … is when the support and the donations started coming in, a lot of it was local,” Nolan said. “I would say that probably at least a million dollars is local support, which is very, very exciting and it will offer so much opportunity for so many other things going on.”

The museum board is still having discussions on what the E Street space will look like once the Ford Building is open, but there will be plans for it so it’s not going to go unused, Nolan said.

Nolan mentioned the arts council’s partnerships locally, including the Thorpe Opera House and Hruska Memorial Public Library. At the library, she added, a showcase is held in the spring and an art day camp held at the end of July.

The BCAC holds a Christmas concert, which saw at least 100 attendees this year, and a Czech festival in August, and they took part in Christmas on the Bricks.

The arts council puts on a One Act Festival in November during which the one act teams at each of the three high schools in Butler County perform their plays. The entry fees collected at the festival go back to the schools’ drama departments, Nolan noted.

Nolan said they started holding the event as they heard people comment they wanted to see their loved ones perform but had trouble traversing stairs.

All three schools have had successful one act seasons this year, she added. Aquinas Catholic Schools and David City Public Schools placed first and second, respectively at the Class C-1 Play Production Championship while East Butler reached districts.

“The thrilling thing about one act night, it’s not a competition,” Nolan said. “East Butler had a terrific one; David City, Aquinas – you get to see and enjoy the talent that’s in the David City area, in the Butler County area.”