Bone Creek opens first-ever quilt exhibit

The Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art has opened its first art exhibit of quilts.

"Only once before have we exhibited a single quilt, which was part of a different project. So never before have we done a full show like this," Bone Creek Museum Curator Amanda Guenther said.

Bone Creek Museum Collections and Office Manager Gabrielle Comte said the previous quilt was exhibited before her time, but as far as she knows it was made from milkweed.

"Other than that, we've never exhibited strictly quilts here before," Comte said.

Comte said the idea of doing a quilts exhibit was first brought up by interested members of the Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art Board of Directors.

"The more that Amanda and I researched quilting -- neither of us were very familiar with it at first -- it became very obvious that it was an important art form, especially for farm wives," Comte said.

The Community Quilts exhibit opened on Sept. 2 at the Bone Creek Museum, 575 E St. in David City. The exhibit -- which will remain through Nov. 14 -- features 11 quilts.