Bone Creek plans public event

Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art is hosting a free public arts and music event called Garden Symphonies from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, March 22.
The afternoon includes a guest speaker, live music, a student art display and more.
Live classical music will be played by local violinist Mistyn Kozisek accompanied by a cellist from her partnership with the Harris Academy of the Arts. The academy began in 2004 to provide high-quality musical instruction and provide talented, professional music performances for a wide variety of special events.
Just when Nebraska's winter greys and browns are starting to wear thin, the current exhibition by James Brewer splashes giant zinnias, lilies and sunshine across the museum space. Brewer’s paintings are the inspiration for the themes of this event. His collection of vibrant Midwestern perennials: Zinnias, sunflowers, iris and daylilies, has inspired local students to create artwork in a similar style. Student art from six local schools (Aquinas and St. Mary’s Catholic Schools, Bellwood Attendance Center, East Butler, and David City Elementary and High Schools) will be on display during this reception.
The afternoon will also feature a talk by James Locklear, the director of conservation at the Lauritzen Gardens in Omaha. Locklear will speak about wildflowers of the prairie in his talk, “Jewels of the Plains.” His talk is based on a classic book of American garden literature of the same title, about native plant horticulture. Authored by South Dakota homesteader-turned-nurseryman Claude Barr, the book profiles the natural history and garden merits of over 500 Great Plains wildflowers. In 2015, Locklear edited an updated version of this long out-of-print book. His illustrated presentation will profile the remarkable life and work of Claude Barr and take the audience on a journey across the prairies and plains of America to rediscover the plants Barr brought to the gardening world.
“We hope people will leave the museum feeling refreshed by this bright celebration of the new season,” said Alice Wood, one of the chairpersons planning the event.
The exhibition “Garden Symphonies” runs through April 19, 2020. Support for this event has been made possible in part by a grant from the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment. Bone Creek Museum is at 575 E St. in David City. Free admission. Open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and open late (8 p.m.) on Thursday.