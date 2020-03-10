Bone Creek plans public event

Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art is hosting a free public arts and music event called Garden Symphonies from 2-5 p.m. on Sunday, March 22.

The afternoon includes a guest speaker, live music, a student art display and more.

Live classical music will be played by local violinist Mistyn Kozisek accompanied by a cellist from her partnership with the Harris Academy of the Arts. The academy began in 2004 to provide high-quality musical instruction and provide talented, professional music performances for a wide variety of special events.

Just when Nebraska's winter greys and browns are starting to wear thin, the current exhibition by James Brewer splashes giant zinnias, lilies and sunshine across the museum space. Brewer’s paintings are the inspiration for the themes of this event. His collection of vibrant Midwestern perennials: Zinnias, sunflowers, iris and daylilies, has inspired local students to create artwork in a similar style. Student art from six local schools (Aquinas and St. Mary’s Catholic Schools, Bellwood Attendance Center, East Butler, and David City Elementary and High Schools) will be on display during this reception.