Bone Creek receives $100K gift

A $100,000 donation puts the Bone Creek Museum for Agrarian Art in David City closer to its ultimate goal of relocating to a historic building in downtown.

The museum is currently housed at 575 E St. but officials want to move it to the Ford Building, 312 Fifth St.

Ruth Thoendel, chairman of the museum’s board of directors, said the fundraising campaign for the project was supposed to start in 2020 but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed those plans. The efforts didn’t really start until June 2021, she added.

The building used to serve as storage for items belonging to the Butler County Historical Society and volunteers had begun emptying the space in 2020, The Banner-Press reported in November 2021.

A May 9 press release announced that the Ford Foundation has given a $100,000 gift to Bone Creek for its expansion and renovation of the Ford building.

“We are thrilled to receive this gift from the Ford Foundation. Having our project recognized and supported by this important national organization shows the impact that our museum has, not only in Butler County and Nebraska, but across the United States,” said Anna Nolan, museum co-founder, in a provided statement. “We are excited to see such exciting momentum in fundraising from local, state and national organizations who care about the art of the land.”

The press release states that 21,000 square feet have been secured for “classroom opportunities, art galleries, events and more.” The expansion will allow for an increase of nearly 20,000 feet for the museum.

“We are restoring the entire building, we are honoring its past. …They assembled and sold Model T's there,” Thoendel said.

The museum has also received a $100,000 grant from the Butler County Area Future Fund. This helps push the number of dollars raised for the project to over $2 million, according to the press release. The estimated cost is $7.9 million.

“We're excited about how far we've come and looking forward to continuing the fundraising project,” Thoendel said.

Thoendel added that some fundraising events are being planned for the fall.

“In the meantime, we will be continuing operations in our present museum, and we have displays that are going on there right now that are excellent,” she said, noting oil painter Wendy Hall as one of them.

Hall’s exhibit will be displayed until July 10.

“The name of her exhibit is paintings and pages. She found … an old family diary that talked of daily farm life,” Thoendel said. “She created paintings based on those little, little vignettes of simple farm life and her paintings are beautiful.”

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday and from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday. It’s closed on Monday, Tuesday and holidays. Admission is free.

According to the press release, Bone Creek is the nation’s only museum exclusively dedicated to agriculture-inspired art.

Those who are interested in supporting the campaign can go to campaign.bonecreek.org.

Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.

