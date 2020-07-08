Bone Creek sees uptick in attendance

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Columbus' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Following being listed on the Nebraska Passport Program, Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art in David City has seen an influx of visitors, said Collections Manager Gabrielle Comte.

The Passport Program started on June 1. The museum has been closed from mid-March to the end of May; it reopened June 3.

“We’ve had very good attendance,” Comte said. “Any visitors and revenue that we’ve lost, I’d say we’ve made that back due to the Passport Program.”

Things have been running smoothly despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, she noted.

“Our reopening has been going pretty well,” Comte said. “Everybody has been willing to follow our safety precautions. We've been grateful for everyone who has been following the precautions.”

These precautions include limiting the number of visitors to the museum to 10 people at one time, cleaning high traffic surfaces between groups and offering hand soap and sanitizer at the museum. Visitors are not required to wear masks during visits, but it is encouraged by the CDC.

Bone Creek typically changes exhibits every three months but, due to the coronavirus, has been keeping things as is for the time being.