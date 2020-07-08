Bone Creek sees uptick in attendance

Following being listed on the Nebraska Passport Program, Bone Creek Museum of Agrarian Art in David City has seen an influx of visitors, said Collections Manager Gabrielle Comte.
The Passport Program started on June 1. The museum has been closed from mid-March to the end of May; it reopened June 3.
“We’ve had very good attendance,” Comte said. “Any visitors and revenue that we’ve lost, I’d say we’ve made that back due to the Passport Program.”
Things have been running smoothly despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, she noted.
“Our reopening has been going pretty well,” Comte said. “Everybody has been willing to follow our safety precautions. We've been grateful for everyone who has been following the precautions.”
These precautions include limiting the number of visitors to the museum to 10 people at one time, cleaning high traffic surfaces between groups and offering hand soap and sanitizer at the museum. Visitors are not required to wear masks during visits, but it is encouraged by the CDC.
Bone Creek typically changes exhibits every three months but, due to the coronavirus, has been keeping things as is for the time being.
Comte noted that in August, a show called “2020 Vision: Nebraska’s Top Agrarian Artists,” will open which will feature what she calls “the best of the best.” The best agrarian art in Nebraska, of various mediums, will be in the exhibit.
The show will open in time for the Art Connections traveling exhibit Aug. 8 and 9 in which art appreciators can get out into the region and enjoy local art.
“Anyone who comes to visit us at the end of the Passport Program or for Art Connections is really going to have a treat,” Comte said.
Amy Tomasevicz, an organizer of the event who also wrote grants for the project, further explained that it’s a self-guided tour that features 21 suggested stops at art galleries, studios and museums.
“It’s something you can do as a family or a girl’s night,” Tomasevicz said, adding that different types of groups can enjoy the event.
Bone Creek is a listed stop for Butler County, as well as Makovicka Winery in Brainard which features their own Nebraska wines and Barn Bling and Bonnie’s Portraits in David City. Kay Siffring and Bonnie Rathje are teaming up to show their art, which consists of barn quilts of all colors and sizes and portrait artwork.
Other listed designations are in Seward, Columbus, Lincoln, Wayne, Fremont and Cedar Bluffs.
It’s a free event that does not require registration. Participants are free to go start and stop at any destination on the map. The map, along with a description of each stop, can be found at discoverthearts.org.
Comte said that Art Connections allows area residents to enjoy art; bigger cities often host regular art-related events.
“In a small rural area, you can’t always host an event in a similar way,” she said. “It’s a good opportunity.”
Hannah Schrodt is the news editor of The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at hannah.schrodt@lee.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!