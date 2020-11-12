Bostelman defeats Raikes in race for legislature seat

Bostelman's opposition in the race for the District 23 seat, Helen Raikes, said it has been an honor to run for public office.

"It gives you a perspective and a platform like no other. I feel like our democracy requires us, as citizens, to step up," Raikes said.

She said she has been a university professor for many years and before that worked in policy at the United States Department of Health and Human Services.

"This was more like one final gig for me," Raikes said. "My late husband was killed in a farming accident in 2009. He served in the legislature from 1998 to 2008. I said to him, 'I'll finish. I'll finish our service.' I think he would say, 'Helen, that was great'."

Raikes said that was why she decided to run for the District 23 seat in the first place.

Her only regret, she added, is that she won't be able to tackle complex issues that energized her, such as property taxes and balancing the state aid formula.