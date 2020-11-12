Bostelman defeats Raikes in race for legislature seat

Incumbent Bruce Bostelman defeated Helen Raikes in the competition for the District 23 seat in the Nebraska Legislature.
There are 5,663 registered voters in Butler County and 73.84% (3,090 votes) of them voted for Bostelman.
District 23 covers Butler, Colfax and Saunders counties. There are 26,779 registered voters between the three counties, 62.17% (11,288 votes) of whom voted for Bostelman.
Bostelman took up the position in 2017 and is finishing out his first term.
"I think we've done a lot of good things for the district as well as the state of Nebraska. I look forward to doing more," Bostelman said.
He sited rural health care, broadband, property taxes, right to life and the second amendment as examples.
Bostelman said he was very pleased with the way the election turned out.
"I think we had almost record turnout of voters this year," Bostelman said. "We were seventh highest in the state, as far districts go, for voters. I'm very glad to see the voter turnout."
Bostelman's opposition in the race for the District 23 seat, Helen Raikes, said it has been an honor to run for public office.
"It gives you a perspective and a platform like no other. I feel like our democracy requires us, as citizens, to step up," Raikes said.
She said she has been a university professor for many years and before that worked in policy at the United States Department of Health and Human Services.
"This was more like one final gig for me," Raikes said. "My late husband was killed in a farming accident in 2009. He served in the legislature from 1998 to 2008. I said to him, 'I'll finish. I'll finish our service.' I think he would say, 'Helen, that was great'."
Raikes said that was why she decided to run for the District 23 seat in the first place.
Her only regret, she added, is that she won't be able to tackle complex issues that energized her, such as property taxes and balancing the state aid formula.
"These are both really hard problems and I focused on them and studied them intently, but I won't be in a position to be able to address those things. So I do have some regret around not being able to do that work," Raikes said. "But, I still feel like it was an honor to get to run. People in Nebraska are so kind when you come to their doors."
Bostelman said he is proud and humbled to receive the vote and continue to serve District 23 and the state for another four-year term on the legislature.
"A lot of the things will be similar — property taxes and getting the right funding into our schools," Bostelman said. "And, obviously, there will be new ones that will come up and we'll address as they come."
Regarding the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Bostelman said he thinks the state has done a good job.
COVID-19 cases have been spiking in Butler County and across the state, with hospitalizations surpassing the previous peak in May.
"I think that we've addressed it as it needs to be, provided funding for it where it's been needed," Bostelman said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
