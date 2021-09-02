BPPD promotes power line awareness

Harvest is still a few weeks away, but Butler Public Power District wants to encourage farmers to take extra care around power lines.

"It's not uncommon for maybe four or five a year during harvest where they have a combine or an auger or something like that which has ripped the power lines down," BPPD Safety Director Kathy Engel said.

Engel said there have also been instances where pieces of machinery have ripped poles out of the ground.

Whatever the case, Engel said anyone driving farm equipment that comes into contact with power lines should remember a few important things.

"If they do happen to come in contact with power lines and they're not sure if they are energized or not, (they should) stay in their equipment until law enforcement or the power district gets there," Engel said.

On that note, Engel said it's important to call BPPD and emergency responders if there is an accident.