Brainard American Legion celebrates 100 years

Evergreen Park in Brainard filled with a sizeable crowd on Sunday for the American Legion Rejda Post 273’s 100th anniversary program.
The Brainard American Legion was granted a charter on Oct. 25, 1920, and had 16 members, said Legion Vice Cmdr. David Kastl, who read a history of the Rejda Post that had been compiled by Adjutant Thomas Pesek.
In February 1922, Legion members – which totaled 70 – began discussing fundraising for their own building. Previously, Kastl noted, the Legion had been meeting at various locations around Brainard.
“In February 1927, the Post purchased the lots for $1,100,” Kastl said.
Plans were finalized for a 16- by 21-foot building, at an estimated cost of $300, that December, and the structure was completed the following spring.
“Our present post is still at the same location,” Kastl said.
A World War I monument located in front of the Legion was established in 1937. The facility was expanded in 1954 and another addition was built in the 1980s.
More recently, Rejda Post 273 constructed a Veterans Memorial in Evergreen Park, which was dedicated in November 2018. The memorial includes the names of 326 area veterans.
Throughout the years, Kastl said, the Legion has sponsored many dances, dinners and other events. Both the Legion and Auxiliary also give a scholarship each year.
“We thank you for the support you have given us in the past 100 years,” Kastl said, adding that the Legion also thanked the Auxiliary for its support.
Keynote speaker Dan Benes, commander of the American Legion Department of Nebraska, also recognized the Veterans Memorial.
“(There's) a lot of great history here, in the Legion Post at Brainard, Nebraska,” Benes said. “You’re very fortunate you were able to capture the history that you have. It’s a fine example of veterans still serving the community.”
Benes shared the accomplishments of the national American Legion, including the donation of $1 million in 1980 for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Additionally, he said, the American Legion played a role in the GI Bill, which was signed into law by Franklin Delano Roosevelt in 1944. The measure provides education assistance to current soldiers, veterans and their families.
“With every dollar spent on education on a veteran, the U.S. economy received $7 back … that’s incredible, and it was because of the efforts of the American Legion that we had the GI Bill,” Benes said.
During his speech, American Legion District 7 Cmdr. Jerry Schulte commented on how it can be easy to forget that the Rejda Post 273 members fought for the freedom the United States now enjoys.
“If you find yourself in trouble or in need, you can call on a veteran from Post 273 who has sworn to protect and serve his home, kin and country,” Schulte said.
“I hope that Post 273 can continue to serve veterans, our youth and the community for another 100 years.”
Following the program at Evergreen Park, community members were invited to the Legion for a Quilts of Valor presentation and meal.
According to its website, Quilts of Valor provides veterans with “comforting and healing” quilts.
“The quilts are made by volunteers,” said Kathy Bongers, of Quilts of Valor, during the presentation. “As of today, 280,888 quilts have been awarded. These quilts serve as a reminder of appreciation and gratitude to service members.”
A total of 10 quilts – all quilted by Jeanette Beethe Heins with help from Bongers – were given to Vietnam veterans, with nine being presented Sunday evening at the Legion.
Those awarded quilts were Thomas Jelinek, John Andel, David Kastl, Edwin Divis, Gary Kucera, Larry Hlavac, Clarence Greguras, Jim Polivka and Marvin Roubal. Allen Bongers received his at a different time as he was unable to attend Sunday’s event.
“We remember that these Americans always stepped forward to risk their lives so that the lives of others might be protected,” Bongers said.
