Brainard American Legion celebrates 100 years

“If you find yourself in trouble or in need, you can call on a veteran from Post 273 who has sworn to protect and serve his home, kin and country,” Schulte said.

“I hope that Post 273 can continue to serve veterans, our youth and the community for another 100 years.”

Following the program at Evergreen Park, community members were invited to the Legion for a Quilts of Valor presentation and meal.

According to its website, Quilts of Valor provides veterans with “comforting and healing” quilts.

“The quilts are made by volunteers,” said Kathy Bongers, of Quilts of Valor, during the presentation. “As of today, 280,888 quilts have been awarded. These quilts serve as a reminder of appreciation and gratitude to service members.”

A total of 10 quilts – all quilted by Jeanette Beethe Heins with help from Bongers – were given to Vietnam veterans, with nine being presented Sunday evening at the Legion.

Those awarded quilts were Thomas Jelinek, John Andel, David Kastl, Edwin Divis, Gary Kucera, Larry Hlavac, Clarence Greguras, Jim Polivka and Marvin Roubal. Allen Bongers received his at a different time as he was unable to attend Sunday’s event.

“We remember that these Americans always stepped forward to risk their lives so that the lives of others might be protected,” Bongers said.

