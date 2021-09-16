Brainard Legion to celebrate 100th anniversary

On Sunday, Sept. 19, American Legion Rejda Post 273 of Brainard will celebrate its 100th anniversary. A program will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial in Evergreen Park. A history of the Post will be given and Dan Benes of Valparaiso, state Legion commander, will give the keynote address. Those attending the 2:30 program are asked to bring lawn chairs, though some folding chairs will be set out. At 4 p.m. Jeanette Heins will present quilts of valor to several Vietnam veterans of the Post at the Legion Hall.