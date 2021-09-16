Brainard Legion to celebrate 100th anniversary

On Sunday, Sept. 19, American Legion Rejda Post 273 of Brainard will celebrate its 100th anniversary. A program will begin at 2:30 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial in Evergreen Park. A history of the Post will be given and Dan Benes of Valparaiso, state Legion commander, will give the keynote address. Those attending the 2:30 program are asked to bring lawn chairs, though some folding chairs will be set out. At 4 p.m. Jeanette Heins will present quilts of valor to several Vietnam veterans of the Post at the Legion Hall.
The public is invited to this event and a complimentary lunch will be given in appreciation of the community support the Post has received over the years. In case of inclement weather, the entire program will be held in the Legion Hall.