Brainard natives celebrate 70 years of service

Their sisterly service to God has taken two Brainard natives -- both members of the Notre Dame Sisters in Omaha -- near and far.
Both Sister Ernestine Havlovic and Sister Joan Polak recently celebrated 70 years in the service of God.
Born and raised in Brainard, Havlovic grew up the oldest of 15 children, so perhaps it isn't surprising that she has spent most of her life as an educator.
Becoming a nun wasn't a foreign concept to her, either. Havlovic was named for an aunt who became a Notre Dame sister and several of her extended family members also have devoted their lives to God.
She took her vows 70 years ago and, after earning a bachelor's degree in education, went on to teach for more than 50 years at schools in Nebraska, Iowa and Kansas.
According to a Sept. 10 press release about Havlovic, her interest began as a young child while attending Holy Trinity Catholic Church at Brainard.
"One of the Sisters, especially, Sr. Catherine Smisek, took us girls who were interested to Omaha to visit the convent," Havlovic said in the press release. "I remember seeing the cornfields across the street and the dairy farm up the road. It was just the 'castle' across the street, the Mormons and the Notre Dame Sisters back then."
Although Havlovic did spend some years at schools in Iowa and Kansas, she spent most of her teaching years in eastern Nebraska.
For the last 15 years, Havlovic has been a sacristan for the chapel at the Notre Dame Sisters' motherhouse in Omaha.
"Today I help out wherever I can, still at 90 years old -- a lot of prayers and volunteering as a receptionist for the sisters when someone is sick," Havlovic said in a press release from the Notre Dame Sisters. "Plus, I embroider items to auction off at the fundraising dinner every year."
Sister Joan Polak, one of Havlovic's extended family members, also is celebrating 70 years with the Notre Dame Sisters.
Polak was also born in Brainard but her service has taken her far beyond Nebraska's borders. After spending 13 years teaching in Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota, Polak's service took her to Chile from 1963 to 1967.
For the next 13 years, Polak served in Omaha as a social worker for the Nebraska Department of Social Services, where she worked with local mothers and the first Vietnamese refugees to Nebraska. But for the first few years, Joan said in a Sept. 10 Notre Dame Sisters press release, none of her coworkers knew she was a nun.
She went abroad again from 1995 to 2005, this time to Honduras, where she administered a sewing school and later a wood carving school.
"From our first mission in Chile we still have contact with the people we met more than 50 years ago," Joan said in the press release. "We started a group of women to teach each other skills in cooking, embroidery, sewing, and I know that group is still going strong decades later. I also know women in Honduras have made better paying careers in sewing after learning at the school."
Before any of that, though, Polak attended Notre Dame Academy as a boarding student in the 1940s.
“I enjoyed boarding here very much," Joan said a provided statement about her time with the Notre Dame Sisters. "I found a group of friends with whom to make mischief. We went to a movie downtown when we were supposed to be doing research at the library. Of course, we made it home late, and everyone was terribly worried. We were grounded for a time after that. Of the group of mischief-makers, three of us became sisters."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.