Brainard natives celebrate 70 years of service

For the last 15 years, Havlovic has been a sacristan for the chapel at the Notre Dame Sisters' motherhouse in Omaha.

"Today I help out wherever I can, still at 90 years old -- a lot of prayers and volunteering as a receptionist for the sisters when someone is sick," Havlovic said in a press release from the Notre Dame Sisters. "Plus, I embroider items to auction off at the fundraising dinner every year."

Sister Joan Polak, one of Havlovic's extended family members, also is celebrating 70 years with the Notre Dame Sisters.

Polak was also born in Brainard but her service has taken her far beyond Nebraska's borders. After spending 13 years teaching in Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota, Polak's service took her to Chile from 1963 to 1967.

For the next 13 years, Polak served in Omaha as a social worker for the Nebraska Department of Social Services, where she worked with local mothers and the first Vietnamese refugees to Nebraska. But for the first few years, Joan said in a Sept. 10 Notre Dame Sisters press release, none of her coworkers knew she was a nun.

She went abroad again from 1995 to 2005, this time to Honduras, where she administered a sewing school and later a wood carving school.