Brainard resident to lead beekeeping webinar Sept. 24

Those who have ever thought about beekeeping but have yet to pursue it can learn more about the field during a webinar set for Sept. 24.

Funded by a grant from the University of Nebraska – Lincoln Bee Lab, the Center for Rural Affairs and Nebraska Extension, the webinar will be led by Brainard resident Kirstin Bailey.

“It’s like the first step in your beekeeping adventure,” Bailey said. “Within the class, we give you that idea of what it entails. We talk about management, we talk about the equipment you’re going to need. I’m very upfront with how much it costs.”

Bailey, who is a senior project associate at the Center for Rural Affairs and sits on the extension board for Butler County, does five of these classes a year, though the COVID-19 pandemic has thrown this astray. This will be the first online class she’s done; however, she doesn’t expect too much of a change as it’s the same information. Attendees just won’t be able to touch her equipment.

The goal behind the webinar, she said, is for people to discover if beekeeping is right for them.