Brainard woman finds calling with Saunders County Sheriff's Department

So, Bohac decided to move to Soldotna, Alaska where her father Jason Bohac was working as an Alaskan State Patroller. During the three months she was there, she realized she really did not know what she wanted to do with her life, but that it was not commercial fishing.

She moved back to the area and began working at the Good Friends Cafe, but soon recognized that she was going to need to get another job in order to pay off her student loans. Thus, she applied for and began a 911 dispatcher position in May 2018.

With her experience as a dispatcher, Bohac feels that she can bring the two departments together to have a more cohesive, unified work environment. Bohac also said she wants to do something similar with the age gap in Saunders County to help strengthen the department's ability to work with its constituents.

“I really want to bridge the gap between our older generation officers and then our younger people,” Bohac said. “I feel like Wahoo and Saunders County are growing, and we're just looking at a younger and younger population.”

Bohac’s favorite part of the job is being able to see the relief in people’s eyes when she and her coworkers show up and that she learns so much just from watching her coworkers interact with the residents of Saunders County.