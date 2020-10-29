Brainard's Robeson becomes pharmacist

Ashley Robeson has wanted to be a pharmacist since she was in third grade, when her own pharmacist left a lasting impression on her.
"I had really bad asthma and the way that he checked in on me and asked if I had any questions about my inhalers — making sure I was OK before I started treatment and just making sure I didn't need anything from him — really influenced me," Robeson said. "I wanted to know how to go help people and make sure they knew how to take their medicine."
Robeson was born and raised in Kearney, where she worked as a cashier at the Hy-Vee pharmacy.
A couple of weeks ago, she passed her pharmacy board exam and started work as a fully-fledged pharmacist at David City Discount Pharmacy, 422 Fifth St. Robeson has been helping out at David City Discount for a few months now, so her face may already be familiar to some members of the community.
In March, she spent a few weeks on a rotation at David City Discount for her last year of pharmacy school through Creighton University's online program. Since June, she's been helping out a couple of days a week at the pharmacy.
Robeson married almost a year ago and lives with her husband in Brainard. Just as Robeson entered the job market, David City Discount Head Pharmacist Anthony Hruska was looking for someone to fill a part-time position.
"I had somebody working part-time that kind of wanted to retire," Hruska noted.
Hruska said Robeson has been a great addition to the team. She's not the only new face at David City Discount, either. When the owners of E Street Discount Pharmacy, Bill and Judy Dubs, retired earlier this year and closed E Street's doors, David City Discount took on some of their employees.
Since E Street closed, Hruska said, the workload has increased at David City Discount.
"It did work out well that she (Robeson) was graduating this year, with what was going on with E Street closing. We just needed some more help," Hruska said.
Robeson also joined for her rotation just as COVID-19 hit.
"It was kind of hectic getting through with the coronavirus and everything," Robeson said.
More recently, David City Discount has been closed to walk-in customers because of spiking COVID-19 cases in Butler County.
Despite those challenges, Robeson said she has already taken a liking to her new workplace.
"I like small towns," Robeson said, laughing. "I'm not a big city person, so a small town community is the right fit for me."
Robeson said she likes the time and care she can take in a smaller community.
"I like people being able to talk to you about their issues. If a medication is too expensive we can help them out or picking an over-the-counter that fits their needs," Robeson said.
Being able to help people is what appealed to Robeson back in third grade, and for her, it's still an important part of a pharmacist's job.
"We're essentially the last stop before people start treatment. So it's always good to ask those questions and make sure they're comfortable," Robeson said.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
