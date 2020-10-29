Brainard's Robeson becomes pharmacist

Ashley Robeson has wanted to be a pharmacist since she was in third grade, when her own pharmacist left a lasting impression on her.

"I had really bad asthma and the way that he checked in on me and asked if I had any questions about my inhalers — making sure I was OK before I started treatment and just making sure I didn't need anything from him — really influenced me," Robeson said. "I wanted to know how to go help people and make sure they knew how to take their medicine."

Robeson was born and raised in Kearney, where she worked as a cashier at the Hy-Vee pharmacy.

A couple of weeks ago, she passed her pharmacy board exam and started work as a fully-fledged pharmacist at David City Discount Pharmacy, 422 Fifth St. Robeson has been helping out at David City Discount for a few months now, so her face may already be familiar to some members of the community.

In March, she spent a few weeks on a rotation at David City Discount for her last year of pharmacy school through Creighton University's online program. Since June, she's been helping out a couple of days a week at the pharmacy.