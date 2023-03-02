Editor’s note: Leaders of Tomorrow is a new series in which The Banner-Press features youths in the Butler County community who lead by example and make a positive impact on those around them. It will be published every other week and rotated between Aquinas Catholic, David City Public and East Butler Public school districts.

David City High School’s Braxton Small is described as highly intelligent and one who stands out by those who know him, but he’s not one to show it.

“He’s always stepping up when he needs to, but he’s never going to be super flashy about it,” School Counselor Sara Miriovsky said.

That can be seen when asking the 18-year-old senior about being named a finalist for the National Merit Scholarship Program.

The program is an academic competition that sees more than 1.5 million entrants each year. Small, who is the son of Brian and Crystal Small of David City, is one of 15,000 high school students in the United States that has been selected as a finalist.

Although many people may not know about the program, Miriovsky noted, it’s a prestigious honor.

“To be a semifinalist is a huge honor, but to be a finalist you’re within the top 5% of the nation of students,” Miriovsky said.

Miriovsky said she has the top 10 students in the class take the Preliminary SAT (PSAT), which is the qualifying test for the National Merit Scholarship.

Both Small and the school were notified a couple of weeks ago that he was named a finalist. Beginning in March, 7,250 finalists will be notified they have been selected to receive a Merit Scholarship award.

“It’s been a long time since we’ve had a semifinalist and a finalist at David City High School. So it’s a pretty big deal,” Miriovsky said.

“If he actually is a National Merit recipient, he can go anywhere in the United States for free which includes Ivy League schools.”

Small noted that being named a National Merit finalist is “cool,” though he didn’t really understand the gravity of it when he heard the news.

When asked what it means for the school, Small said with a laugh, “raising smart kids at David City. …We have teachers and parents that push us.”

At DCHS, Small is involved in everything, from sports and academic clubs to the performing arts. He does cross country; one act; speech; student council; National Honor Society; Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA); quiz bowl and esports.

Small’s big focus at the moment is speech, as it’s the middle of the season and the Scouts won conference for the 15th year in a row last weekend. Small noted he stays late at school to practice his speeches.

Winning is something Small enjoys doing, as well as performing – he was the lead in this year’s one-act play and the one-act team placed runner-up at state.

The David City speech team being named state champions last year is probably his most memorable experience from high school so far, and something he hopes they can repeat this year.

“You’re there the whole day performing your heart and guts out, and then we win, it’s just huge,” Small said.

In FCCLA, the students take part in Students Taking Action with Recognition (S.T.A.R.) presentations, where they present on different topics. Small noted he is able to meet a lot of younger students through the group.

“You meet these new kids and get them like acclimated to our school in a way, to meet new people and do fun things,” he added.

FCCLA Sponsor Tonya Zegers said Small is a strong leader who organizes meetings and events, delegates when needed and communicates well with her. Always having a smile on his face during activities and competitions, Small is approachable to the young members, Zegers added.

Small stands out in the crowd and isn’t afraid of challenging others to think outside the box, she said.

“He views the world as if it were an art museum. Each piece is unique, like it or not, it belongs,” Zegers said. “He is brilliant but not overzealous. He cares for others, especially his family. Braxton works hard to do the best he can in all he does and seldom fails.”

However, Zegers added, Small also displays a “chill” attitude and doesn’t let things “ruffle his feathers.”

Outside of school, Small is involved in a bell choir and he works summers at his aunt and uncle’s store.

The wide variety of activities he takes part in allows him to socialize with different people.

“You get a lot less free time but you’re spending that time with people you kind of like. And then you get to win stuff,” Small said.

Small noted his grandmother, Louise Niemann, is active in the David City community and encourages him to be involved as well. Being involved allows you to help out your community while showing others what you’re capable of, Small added.

Recently, Small and his brother attended a David City Council meeting to show support of the city applying for a grant for the Bone Creek Museum’s expansion project into the Ford Building.

“She gets me involved,” Small said of his grandmother. “…She is a force.”

Small said he is still considering what the future holds for him, though he knows he wants to attend college. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln, for which he’s been awarded a Regents scholarship, is one of the colleges he may attend.

Miriovsky noted that the administration and teachers at David City High School appreciate that while Small is someone who does the right thing, he’s not flashy about it.

“He’s going to work hard, he’s going to put in 100%. I think that’s how he’s a leader here, he’s kind of like our silent leader,” Miriovsky said. “…We’re definitely proud of him and everything he does.”