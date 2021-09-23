'Bright and happy': Bellwood couple graduates from Problem-Solving Court

Butler County dropped a Bellwood couple's felony drug charges on Sept. 14 following their completion of 18 months of Problem-Solving Court.
"This program is designed for those individuals who are at a high risk to continue their drug use without some form of intensive intervention in their lives," 5th District Probation Office Problem-Solving Court Coordinator Morgan Campbell said. "You have the opportunity to go into jail or prison or go into Problem-Solving Court."
Campbell said research shows that people who go through Problem-Solving Court are less likely to re-offend.
At the Sept. 14 Problem-Solving Court graduation for Janetta and Thomas Albers, Nebraska 5th District Judge Christina Marroquin -- who oversees the Problem-Solving Courts in Butler, Colfax and Saunders counties -- said the program is meant to close the revolving door to the prison system.
The Butler County Problem-Solving Court program started January 2020, shortly after the Alberses received felony drug charges. Janetta said it was her first time getting into any serious trouble, while Thomas had several previous possession charges for marijuana.
Their attorneys told both of them they would be good candidates for the county's new Problem-Solving Court. After an intake, they were accepted into the program, which they started in March 2020.
Heading into things, Janetta said, their main emotion was fear -- fear of the unknown, fear of failure and, Thomas added, fear of letting their family down.
Problem-Solving Court is billed as an 18- to 36-month intensive supervision program, which involves completing numerous classes and treatment programs.
"We've done mental health treatments, outpatient treatment, we went through money management," Thomas said.
Also relapse prevention, Narcotics Anonymous meetings, support groups and employment services classes, all on top of Moral Reconation Therapy, a type of behavioral therapy intended to decrease the chances someone will return to alcohol or substance abuse.
All of that required taking a hard look at themselves, Janetta said.
Now, almost exactly 18 months since they started the program, Janetta and Thomas are the first graduates of the Butler County Problem-Solving Court. As a married couple, their experience was unique.
Thomas said they were able to hold each other accountable. Janetta agreed.
"He was my biggest support when it was rough, always there to ask questions -- and vice versa, he was able to ask me questions. It was everything, having my best friend," Janetta said.
When they started the program in March 2020, Marroquin said, the Alberses were not in a stable place.
"Janetta had some part-time employment, Thomas was not employed at that time. The house was pretty much in shambles, they had an unhealthy living environment," Marroquin said.
She said she and other members of the Problem-Solving Court team worried about how to motivate them.
"Their affect was flat, there didn't seem to be a lot of drive in any of those conversations. … And there were a few weeks where we thought, 'This a struggle. We're not sure we're going to do this.' And then they started showing up like two different people," Marroquin said.
They began regularly attending and participating in the Problem-Solving Court meetings and classes -- and things started to change.
Thomas, who was struggling to find a job, landed a line cook position at Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 3606 23rd St. in Columbus, a little over a year ago.
"I worked my way up to a trainer, then I learned front and back of the fast food restaurant. Then I became a supervisor," Thomas said.
Next up: Assistant general manager.
Janetta also blossomed.
"Janetta just was bright and happy," Marroquin said. "...Janetta has held people's feet to the fire. Once she found herself, she figured out that other people needed her voice and her support."
Now, Janetta is hoping to return and maybe help with one of the therapy programs.
"And she's such a welcome voice. People who have walked the walk are more well-received. It's such a successful story," Marroquin said.
All of their progress has been the result of disciplined, consistent effort.
"I'm proud of all the hard work we both put into it," Thomas said.
They completed the program together in the minimum 18 months, which Marroquin said is not typical. Campbell echoed that point, saying at their graduation that they had no setbacks.
"The majority of the time people do struggle as part of the program," Campbell said at their graduation. "That's why we're here, to help during those struggles. But Thomas and Janetta did not have any."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.