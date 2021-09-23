'Bright and happy': Bellwood couple graduates from Problem-Solving Court

"Janetta had some part-time employment, Thomas was not employed at that time. The house was pretty much in shambles, they had an unhealthy living environment," Marroquin said.

She said she and other members of the Problem-Solving Court team worried about how to motivate them.

"Their affect was flat, there didn't seem to be a lot of drive in any of those conversations. … And there were a few weeks where we thought, 'This a struggle. We're not sure we're going to do this.' And then they started showing up like two different people," Marroquin said.

They began regularly attending and participating in the Problem-Solving Court meetings and classes -- and things started to change.

Thomas, who was struggling to find a job, landed a line cook position at Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, 3606 23rd St. in Columbus, a little over a year ago.

"I worked my way up to a trainer, then I learned front and back of the fast food restaurant. Then I became a supervisor," Thomas said.

Next up: Assistant general manager.

Janetta also blossomed.