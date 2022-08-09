Brooks remembered

Former longtime Columbus taekwondo instructor Ken Brooks passed away recently but those who knew him say he made a lasting impact on the community.

According to Brooks’ obituary, he owned and operated Pulse Fitness and American Taekwondo and Hapkido Academy in Columbus for 40 years. He passed away Aug. 6 in Florida.

Marc Beller, who moved to Columbus in about 1988 to teach taekwondo, said that Brooks was dedicated to his craft. The two instructors were not affiliated with the same business but did interact quite a bit.

“He was like a mentor to me because I would go there for help … we'd kind of join up and kind of let our students compete against each other just for extra training. So he kind of helped me in that aspect. And then I actually got my sixth degree black belt from him back in 2004,” Beller said.

Beller noted that Brooks had helped form a taekwondo alliance tournament.

“When we compete, we all come together and then the black belts who do compete would get points for how they did and then at the end of the year, we would recognize them with a medal because they're the top point getters,” he added.

Overall, Brooks’ impact on the community was far reaching.

“His expectations out of his students was really good and they responded really well,” Beller said. “He was pretty positive in his directions and they responded quickly; that's what always impressed me because you always want your students to respond right away.”

Beller said he was sad to hear of Brooks’ passing, though not surprised as Brooks had been dealing with medical issues for a while. This year Brooks had received his ninth degree black belt in taekwondo and a celebration had been planned in Columbus in a few weeks.

“He had a great impact on the community and the martial art community and so he'll be missed,” Beller said.

Brenda Preister said her daughter, Charli, benefited from Brooks’ class in many ways. Charli took his class as a first grader and is now a sophomore in high school.

Charli learned the setting of goals, dealing with the anxiety of waiting for belt testing and the agony of defeat and picking yourself up and trying again when you don’t make it, Preister said.

His class was supportive but structured, she added.

“He was gentle with the small kids as they learned to tie their belts correctly, but also made them do pushups if they weren't dressed in uniform,” Preister said. “When it was time to work, it was time to work ... but he always let the kids celebrate and unwind at the end of each class.”

Preister noted one time that she reached out to him prior to Charli’s belt testing because she was worried that Charli wasn’t ready.

“She wasn't consistently breaking her boards when we practiced at home, and I was worried about what it would look like if she failed the testing process,” Preister recalled. “His response was so sensible and calming at the same time. He said ‘If she tries and doesn't succeed, she will know what she needs to work on and she will try again. Either way she will be okay.’ He reminded me, and Charli, that not reaching your goal on the first try is not failure. That was powerful.”

Charli earned her black belt on that first try.

Missy Smolek’s son, Colby, was in Brooks’ class for about eight months in 2016 before Brooks moved to Florida. Colby was 8 years old at the time and is presently a full second degree black belt.

“He really helped instill kind of the love and respect for the sport in him,” Smolek said. “He kind of gave him his foundation in taekwondo. He was saddened when Master Brooks moved away and hesitant to find another instructor but he did continue on with the sport.”

They family kept Brooks information on Colby’s progress after Brooks moved.

“He was an excellent instructor,” Smolek added. “He was very encouraging to his students. He worked them hard and expected a lot from them, which is very important in martial arts.

“He taught here for many, many years; I couldn't even tell you how many kids that he taught. Kids and adults alike, he did taekwondo or in some other self-defense things, and he was very well respected and admired.”