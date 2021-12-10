Bruno family wins photo contest

Mitch, Heather and their daughter Tinley Bartunek, who live near Bruno, recently won the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission's 2021 Take 'em Fishing program grand prize: A Bass Tracker Classic XL fishing boat.

"It was a lucky draw," Heather said.

According to a press release from the Game and Parks Commission, the Bartuneks' photo was selected randomly from more than 2,500 entries. Other submissions can be viewed online at outdoornebraska.gov/take-em-fishing-submissions-2021.

The Bartuneks' winning picture was taken in May during a camping trip at the Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area.

"It just so happened there was an event being held there that same weekend...to promote fishing and the outdoors to our youth," Mitch said in a Dec. 1 email to The Banner-Press.

Mitch and Heather seized it as an opportunity to give Tinley her first fishing pole.

"Of course we were excited to show her how to use the pole, so we took her fishing that same day," Mitch said. "We fished off the dock and she was lucky enough to catch several fish. Her excitement really brought joy to our entire family. We are thankful the event was held because receiving the small fishing pole allowed us to make new memories while teaching her other ways to explore the great outdoors."

Fishing, camping and other outdoor activities are important to both Mitch and Heather.

Heather's family enjoys camping, and she grew up fishing. These days, she and her friends spend most of their time fishing near Wahoo and Prague.

"My dad Terry and Grandpa Beno introduced me to the outdoors and fishing at a young age," Mitch said. "I spent many days and evenings fishing in local farm ponds around our home near Bruno. As I grew older, my good friend and neighbor Craig Svoboda and I spent hours trying to figure out how to strap all our fishing gear onto his...three-wheeler. … More often than not, our parents weren't too thrilled about our fishing adventures, but we were always having a blast."

Mitch said those memories cemented his love for fishing and the outdoors.

Mitch said he and Heather have another daughter on the way, expected to arrive in February, and they want their children to enjoy the outdoors as much as they do.

"We have never owned a boat," Mitch said. "Winning the grand prize gives us new opportunities to spend time on the water as a family. Using this boat to go fishing will give us a lot more range, moving into spots we couldn't have before. We also will have a lot more potential to catch 'trophy fish' and likely to get a nice variety of fish. … With this boat we now can create new memories."

Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.

