Buresh Catering and Meats, Holloway Electric have ribbon-cutting ceremonies

Two businesses in David City recently marked progress with ribbon-cutting ceremonies held by the Butler County Chamber of Commerce.

Buresh Catering and Meats, 1339 38 Road in David City, opened its new location the last week in December. The family-owned business can now be found a new 15,000-square-foot facility located off Highway 15 just outside of David City.

Scott Buresh, a co-owner of the business, said their store originated in their garage. They opened a location in Columbus in 2021 and around the same time, announced that a new building would be constructed near David City.

“That store (in Columbus) is getting to the point where it's just meeting its capacity, we're going to have to do something there within a year's time,” Buresh said. “The home store, people were still coming to us in the droves. But, we knew we had to do something.”

They purchased the land the new building sits on about two years ago, he added. Buresh said the project was divine intervention.

“We signed the papers, made a down payment and within a month's time, the cost of the steel building itself doubled,” Buresh said. “We got in at the right time, otherwise we might not have done this, everything kind of fell into line for us.”

Of course, the main focus of the business is meat. Their new digs allow them to have an expanded inventory.

“We've got some other fillers that go with it, some cheese, some sausages. Beef, pork, chicken’s our mainstay, but then we’ve got sauce and cheeses and then we've got some other things like jerkies and snack sticks,” Buresh said, noting they also offer dry goods.

The community support has been great, he said.

“Everybody's happy to see that we're open. They were glad that we had the old store but they're happier now to see this store with a bigger variety,” Buresh said. “With the type of purchasing that we do by wholesaling, it gives us bigger buying power now to have a bigger facility. Usually along with that comes better prices. And then we share … the reduced price with our customers.”

Eventually, there will be a small bakery inside the business.

“We won't do any frying in here, because it would require us to put in a lot more equipment and a fire suppression system,” Buresh said. “Right now it's just going to be baked goods for the most part – cinnamon rolls, Danish rolls, sweet rolls, kolaches, cookies, bars, breads, buns, things like that once we get kind of going with it. But it could be a couple, three months down the road before we get that done.”

Buresh said the bakery will be run by him and his wife. He added his youngest daughter is a junior in college working on her food science degree. When she graduates, hopefully she will come back and run the bakery full-time, he said.

The enterprise is a true family business. Between their two stores, Buresh said, six of their seven children are involved in the business. Two of Buresh’s sons and their wives are also co-owners.

Buresh said the business brings their family together and they are able to see their grandchildren all the time. Notably, the new store has a designated family room.

Buresh said there has been interest in expanding Buresh Catering and Meats to other parts of Nebraska, but there are no immediate plans for that.

“Right now we're concentrating on this and our Columbus site,” Buresh said. “Not saying that's not in the future, but we’ve got things we’ve got to take care of now.”

Holloway Electric LLC, 594 N. Seventh St., is also celebrating continued success in David City.

Owner Andrew Holloway said he started the business in May 2021.

A David City resident, Holloway said the business consists of him, his wife and three workers. They provide a variety of services, he said, and they plan on selling generators in the future.

“Just general electrical work – residential, commercial, industrial,” Holloway said. “We do a lot of work mostly in Platte County and then try to pick up quite a bit around here, service locally.”

Recently, the siding and gutters were redone at their building, a new window was installed in the front.

Things have been going well so far, Holloway noted.

“We're pretty busy,” Holloway said. “We try to do a lot around here and in David city as much as we can, whenever we get calls. I kind of venture out and try to take care of more … commercial stuff.”