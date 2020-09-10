Butler County 4-H'ers compete at State

Two Butler County 4-H'ers cleaned house at state and county fairs this year.
Dulcie Archuleta, 19, came away from the Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island with two blue ribbons and two purple ribbons for her goats, and another three purples and three blues for her poultry.
This year at the Butler County Fair, she won champion for round-robin showmanship, poultry, senior poultry showmanship, market goat wether and doe and senior goat showmanship.
“So I did pretty well,” Archuleta said, laughing.
Archuleta competed as an 18-year-old in 4-H this year at the Butler County and Nebraska State fairs. A Brainard native, she recently began her first year studying biology at Nebraska Wesleyan University in Lincoln.
In the week leading up to the state fair, though, she went home at least four times to get her goats and chickens ready for competition.
Archuleta has been involved in 4-H at the county level since she was 9- or 10-years-old and has been competing at the state fair for the last seven years or so. This was her last year, and she said she’s happy with her performance.
“I just prepared as if it was going to be a normal fair. I didn’t really change too much because of COVID,” Archuleta said.
Her last year doing 4-H is a little bittersweet, but Archuleta is already contemplating a Future Farmers of America run next year.
“I had a lot of good experiences throughout the years and I learned a lot. It’s just been fun raising goats with my family,” Archuleta said. “It’s kind of sad that it’s over but I know I won’t go away from experiencing animals forever. I’ll still be around goats and different animals. It’ll always be with me.”
Meanwhile, 4-H performance doesn’t get much better than that of 16-year-old Lydia Ockander of David City.
At the state fair, Ockander received five purple ribbons for her sheep, lambs and ewe. She went home third overall in senior sheep showmanship, market lamb reserve champion and breeding ewe reserve champion.
At the Butler County Fair, she won champion for commercial ewe lamb, market lamb and senior sheep showmanship.
“I brought four sheep to state fair,” Ockander said. “I brought some of my best lambs to 4-H and to the county fair I only brought two lambs.
“Before this year I won breeding three years in a row."
Ockander has been showing sheep at the county fair since she was 8, and at the state fair once she hit the age requirement at 10-years-old.
“I was the kid at the farm that just wanted to play with the cats and wanted to jump in the mud and I wanted nothing to do with the sheep. And then after a few years of my parents making me show, I had a light switch flip and I got really, really competitive,” Ockander said.
That happened when she was 11- or 12-years-old, Ockander added.
There’s always room for improvement, Ockander said, but she feels good about her performance at the fair this year.
“It’s just amazing to see how many hours I spend in the barn finally pay off,” Ockander said. “This year I definitely put in the most work I ever have.”
Butler County Extension Educator Katie Pleskac said exhibit entry numbers for the Butler County Fair were comparable to 2019, but there were slightly fewer entries to the state fair this year due to the pandemic.
Between livestock, contest and static exhibits, Pleskac said about 90 exhibits from 44 different Butler County youth were shown at the state fair.
“We had a good showing in-person in our county booth but also a good submission of those virtual pieces as well,” Pleskac said.
That was something new at the state fair this year – virtual submissions, courtesy of COVID-19. Thanks to their efficiency, though, the virtual submissions may have a life past the pandemic, Pleskac said.
“Not having some of those bigger furniture pieces, while I missed seeing them because I like to look at those things and see how intricate and how talented these kids are, that is something at state fair that they may consider keeping,” Pleskac said.
The virtual submissions also benefit kids with physically fragile projects that could be damaged in transit.
“We have heritage projects where kids have very old family photos,” Pleskac noted.
The Butler County Fair was willing and able to do virtual submissions, but Pleskac said no one communicated a need. Pleskac said virtual submissions could be an optional piece going forward.
“We’ve learned a lot through COVID and the pandemic. I think there are things we will consider keeping for the future,” Pleskac said. “But I think a lot of folks – myself included – really just want 2021 to be a normal 4-H year.”
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press.
