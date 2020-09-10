Butler County 4-H'ers compete at State

“I was the kid at the farm that just wanted to play with the cats and wanted to jump in the mud and I wanted nothing to do with the sheep. And then after a few years of my parents making me show, I had a light switch flip and I got really, really competitive,” Ockander said.

That happened when she was 11- or 12-years-old, Ockander added.

There’s always room for improvement, Ockander said, but she feels good about her performance at the fair this year.

“It’s just amazing to see how many hours I spend in the barn finally pay off,” Ockander said. “This year I definitely put in the most work I ever have.”

Butler County Extension Educator Katie Pleskac said exhibit entry numbers for the Butler County Fair were comparable to 2019, but there were slightly fewer entries to the state fair this year due to the pandemic.

Between livestock, contest and static exhibits, Pleskac said about 90 exhibits from 44 different Butler County youth were shown at the state fair.

“We had a good showing in-person in our county booth but also a good submission of those virtual pieces as well,” Pleskac said.