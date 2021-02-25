Butler County 4-Hers prep for robotics meet

The robotics season has been fraught with more challenges than usual this year, and the Butler County 4-H team has had more than its fair share of them.
Despite it all, the Butler County 4-H's five-member FIRST Lego League robotics team is ready for its first competition of the season on Saturday.
Extension Educator Ann Dobesh, who took over coaching duties when the team's previous coach left Butler County Extension, said the team started with a solid foundation and that has been a big help.
"They know the challenges that they've had to overcome but every week they've continued to work. Especially these last couple of weeks, working together as a team they want to put their best effort forward," Dobesh said.
Butler County 4-H's team name, Daily Dose of Energy, reflects the theme of this year's robotics season, which is about encouraging people to go outside and be active. Their robot's name is Dave.
"We named our bot Dave because he's funny during these tough times," Daily Dose of Energy Member Damian Miratsky said.
Normally, robotics teams will meet regularly starting in late August or early September up until competition time, which is usually in January.
Competitions were delayed this year due to COVID-19, but many teams also started a little later than usual, along with the beginning of the school year.
Not all teams are associated with a 4-H program; some are based within schools. All Nebraska 4-H robotics teams experienced a four-week mid-season break this year, though, when 4-H temporarily suspended all of its activities due to COVID-19 in December.
Daily Dose of Energy lost its coach around the same time. While searching for a replacement, they were unable to meet regularly during November. Dobesh took over but said she doesn't have much programming knowledge.
"I'll be sincere with you. I have come into this with not a lot of robotics background. I've not worked with a robotics team," Dobesh said.
Luckily, the kids know what they are doing -- three of the five team members have competed before. Daily Dose of Energy also has Barb Coufal on board, who has been volunteering with the Butler County 4-H robotics group for a few years thanks to the involvement of her daughter, Kristin Coufal.
"(Barb) knows the program and has kept things on track, so she has been amazing to work with," Dobesh said.
At Saturday's competition, Daily Dose of Energy's robot Dave will have four chances to navigate an obstacle course for points; once for practice and three times for points, with judges taking the best round.
The layout of the course is released at the start of the season and teams spend months building and programming their robot to complete simple mechanical tasks within the course -- pull a lever, move an object, knock over a block. Each task is called a mission.
"We went through two coaches and then did the COVID-19 (break)," Kristin said. "We couldn't come here for at least two months to work on the robot but we already have six missions done."
Kristin is one of three returning team members this year, with the others being Miratsky and Eli Janak. This is the first year for Josie Janak and Jett Bailey. The team members range in age from 8 to 12.
"They have taught me," Dobesh said. "...I have learned a lot from them."
Each team must also do a research project addressing the theme of the competition. That was something the team could work on remotely while unable to meet in person due to COVID-19 and a lack of a coach.
Teams usually present their project at the in-person competition. But due to COVID-19, instead of doing a live presentation on their project this year, kids taped them. The judges watched the videos and met with each team via video call for feedback.
"This Tuesday (Feb. 23), we are going to be on a Zoom and the judges are going to ask us questions about the robot," Josie said on Feb. 18.
Teams are also judged on how they display core values like teamwork and responsible citizenship.
"They have just been such a neat group of kids to get to know," Dobesh said. "They have really risen to the challenge. They have kept moving forward."