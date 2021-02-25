Butler County 4-Hers prep for robotics meet

"We went through two coaches and then did the COVID-19 (break)," Kristin said. "We couldn't come here for at least two months to work on the robot but we already have six missions done."

Kristin is one of three returning team members this year, with the others being Miratsky and Eli Janak. This is the first year for Josie Janak and Jett Bailey. The team members range in age from 8 to 12.

"They have taught me," Dobesh said. "...I have learned a lot from them."

Each team must also do a research project addressing the theme of the competition. That was something the team could work on remotely while unable to meet in person due to COVID-19 and a lack of a coach.

Teams usually present their project at the in-person competition. But due to COVID-19, instead of doing a live presentation on their project this year, kids taped them. The judges watched the videos and met with each team via video call for feedback.

"This Tuesday (Feb. 23), we are going to be on a Zoom and the judges are going to ask us questions about the robot," Josie said on Feb. 18.

Teams are also judged on how they display core values like teamwork and responsible citizenship.