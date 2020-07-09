Butler County approves funding for free countywide Hruska Library cards

Some Butler County residents located north of David City may be closer to the Columbus Public Library in Platte County. However, as out-of-county visitors, they must pay $40 annually for a library membership.

In other news, the board also unanimously approved Monday a soft reopening of the Butler County Senior Center.

The center is now open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon for socialization and activity time. Temperature checks will be required.

“We’ll be open for coffee and social time and they normally do cookies and stuff like that but I don’t think we’ll allow any home-baked things,” Diana McDonald, director of the senior center, said.

The senior center closed March 18 but has been delivering meals to seniors’ homes and offering to-go meals that seniors can pick up at the center. That will continue.

To-go meals can be picked up between 11:45 a.m. and noon on weekdays. People interested in getting a to-go meal should call by 9 a.m. the day they would like a meal.

Usually, the senior center sees between 30 and 40 people at lunch, but they have been doing about 20 to-go meals. McDonald said she anticipates attendance will be lower than normal during the soft reopening, too.