Butler County approves funding for free countywide Hruska Library cards

The Butler County Board of Supervisors will give David City $5,000 to provide free library memberships to all Butler County residents.
The board considered the free library membership proposal last month, but it died after a motion to vote on the issue failed.
District 6 Supervisor Greg Janak and Board Chairman and District 1 Supervisor David Mach said constituents in their districts expressed disappointment over the board’s dismissal of the proposal and the board decided to revisit the issue.
At Monday’s meeting, the board voted on and approved David City’s request for $5,000 to provide free library cards to all Butler County residents. Five members of the board voted in favor and two voted against.
This means the Hruska Memorial Public Library will more than double the population it covers. Right now, it serves the population of David City – approximately 3,000 people. But there are more than 8,000 people in the entire county.
Right now, Butler County residents can pay $20 for an individual library membership and $30 for a family membership. At Monday’s board meeting, several supervisors said they heard from constituents who currently pay the membership fee and would continue to do so, but who believe more people would take advantage of the Hruska Library if memberships are free county-wide.
David City usually generates $2,500 in annual revenue from out-of-town library members. The library will lose that revenue now that cards are free. David City Administrator Clayton Keller said the city requested $5,000 to cover the lost revenue and account for the drastic increase in potential patrons.
“If we extend library cards for free to all county members that’s an additional 5,000 patrons. So that would be about $1 per patron,” Keller said.
Some supervisors were hesitant about approving the request, unsure if enough Butler County residents will take advantage of the program to justify the expense. The board agreed to keep an eye on how many county residents use the service and revisit the issue next year to adjust the county’s contribution accordingly.
Keller said David City is very excited about the program.
“We’re very happy that we can extend our wonderful library services to all Butler County residents. This is especially impactful for the students who come to school here in David City but live in the county. I think it will benefit the most them and their families,” Keller said.
There are four other public libraries in Butler County but most are located in the southern half of the county. The nearest one to David City is 3 miles away in Franklin Township. David City has the northern-most public library in the county.
Some Butler County residents located north of David City may be closer to the Columbus Public Library in Platte County. However, as out-of-county visitors, they must pay $40 annually for a library membership.
In other news, the board also unanimously approved Monday a soft reopening of the Butler County Senior Center.
The center is now open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon for socialization and activity time. Temperature checks will be required.
“We’ll be open for coffee and social time and they normally do cookies and stuff like that but I don’t think we’ll allow any home-baked things,” Diana McDonald, director of the senior center, said.
The senior center closed March 18 but has been delivering meals to seniors’ homes and offering to-go meals that seniors can pick up at the center. That will continue.
To-go meals can be picked up between 11:45 a.m. and noon on weekdays. People interested in getting a to-go meal should call by 9 a.m. the day they would like a meal.
Usually, the senior center sees between 30 and 40 people at lunch, but they have been doing about 20 to-go meals. McDonald said she anticipates attendance will be lower than normal during the soft reopening, too.
For now, the plan is to fully reopen the center on Aug. 4. That will depend on what the board decides at its Aug. 3 meeting, which will itself depend on the situation with COVID-19 in Butler County at that time.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.
