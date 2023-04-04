Locals had the chance to hear music and poetry and watch a comedy act during the Butler County Arts Council Artist Showcase on April 2 at St. Luke’s United Methodist Church in David City.

“It's an annual tradition to share the wonderful talent in the community at a free event in spring,” said Anna Nolan, volunteer administrator of the Butler County Arts Council (BCAC).

Notably, the Good Ol’ Gospel Singers gave a closing tribute to Jack McDonald.

“The Good Ol’ Gospel Singers formed in 1998. Pastor Jack was an incredible pianist and was the accompanist for that, he just passed away a couple of months ago,” Nolan said.

The group has had a lot of the same members since 1998, Nolan added, but they’re always wanting to recruit more to join. She noted one such new member is Ryan Salak, a music teacher at East Butler Public Schools, who is in the tenor section.

Attendees of the showcase also saw the winning comedy duo of Angel Carias and Braxton Small, who performed “Something Rotten.”

Carias and Small had one first place in duet acting at the Class 1 State Speech Championship held last month. The David City speech team had also placed first overall at state.

Nolan said that David City High School’s one act and speech coach, Jarod Ockander, picks a performance to be featured in the showcase each year.

Additionally, Leo Kovar recited poetry; Annette Bailey and Steve Hembree performed three songs; Nathaniel Eldridge played violin Concerto No. 2 in G major Op. 13, 3rd movement by F. Seitz, accompanied by his father, Michael; Keith Byrkit played piano with Stuart Gausman on saxophone; Ryan Salak sang “This Is Not Over Yet” from the musical "Parade"; and Jane Rehmer shared an original composition, “I Will Praise You, Even Through the Darkness.”

Michael Eldridge, president of the BCAC, shared during the artist showcase the other events the arts council will have going on this year.

Throughout the month of April, each of the schools in Butler County will have high school art students bring in some of their artwork to the Hruska Memorial Public Library in David City.

“If you want to check out some of the artwork that our high school students throughout the county have, make sure you stop at the library,” Eldridge said.

An art day camp will be offered again this year, which is coming up this summer. It will take place July 27, 28 and 31 in the art room at Aquinas Catholic. Instructors are set to be Gabrielle Comte, Sarah Juranek, Diane Noonan and Addie Zook.

Brochures and permission forms for the art day camp will be available at the end of April and online at butlercountyarts.com and bonecreek.org, and at the library.

“(There are) a lot of different opportunities for our young people within our county to be able to have experiences like that and again it’s brought to you by the other County Arts Council,” Eldridge said.

The artist showcase, Nolan said, allows community members to enjoy talent without having to drive to Omaha or Lincoln.

Although the majority of performers at the showcase are from Butler County, connections are often formed with artists from outside of the area, Nolan added.

With the BCAC being a nonprofit, the programs the group puts on wouldn’t be possible without its many sponsors.

“We couldn't do without the support of the community too,” Nolan said.