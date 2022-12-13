Butler County Board briefs -- Dec. 13

Committee formed for funding

During the Butler County Board of Supervisors’ regular meeting Dec. 5, the board learned that the Lower Platte North Natural Resources District has federal funding available for bridge work, and they were approached about addressing Skull Creek and the flow of water.

According to meeting minutes, a study had been completed 30 to 40 years ago and officials will need to revisit the plan and get a new one in place since funds are available.

A committee made up of board members and landowners in the Skull Creek area will be formed. Supervisors Dave Mach (district one) and Ryan Svoboda (district 6) will be serving on the committee since Skull Creek is in their districts.

Officials looking at bridge

District Three Supervisor Scot Bauer reported that he and Board Chairman Anthony Whitmore attended a meeting with some Polk County supervisors, the Polk County highway superintendent and Butler County Highway Superintendent Randy Isham about a bridge over Big Blue River.

The purpose of the meeting was meeting with a family that owns land in that area to see if they would be interested in a survey with the goal being to reroute a county road through their land, so a bridge would not have to be replaced over the river.

It was discovered the family is not interested in the project. Now officials will have to decide whether to replace the bridge at an estimated cost of $700,000 or close the road in question.

Presentations

The board presented certificates of service to the following county employees: Sandra Archuleta for 10 years of service, Zach Pilcher for five years of service and Ken Pelan for 35 years of service.

Dave Mach was also given a plaque for his 20 years of service to the county as a supervisor.

Special meeting to be held

The county board will hold a special joint meeting with the David City Council at 7 p.m. on Dec. 21.

The county and city have been negotiations for the law enforcement contract; the Butler County Sheriff’s Office provides services to the city. The topic of the special meeting will be this contract.

Other business

Supervisors approved an interlocal agreement between the City of Schuyler and Colfax County regarding the purchase of K-9 Riggs, as well as the official hire of Erin Robinson as the new veterans service officer.

Additionally, Isham brought up there will be a future need of an interlocal agreement with the City of David City regarding the clearing and salting of the road leading up to the new Timpte entrance. Once an agreement is drawn up, it will be brought before the board for a vote.