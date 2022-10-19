Butler County Board briefs -- Oct. 19

911 tower update

The Butler County Board of Supervisors at its regular meeting Oct. 17 heard an update on the county’s planned 911 tower.

Emergency Management Coordinator Mark Doehling has been planning for the new tower to help build up redundancies in the county’s emergency communications system.

Currently, Doehling is looking at land located at the corner of 37 and N roads as a location for the tower.

Doehling told the board on Oct. 17 that the land has been surveyed and a description put together so a lease can be written. He noted the last lease for that property had named a price of $200 a year, which was back in about 2006. He added that he’s still collecting other information that County Attorney Julie Reiter had requested so she can write the lease.

Reiter noted that the term of the lease should be the life of the tower in case the land gets sold to somebody else.

Office space decision tabled

Supervisors also tabled deciding on office space at the Butler County Sheriff’s Department for 911 Coordinator April Ernst.

According to the board’s Oct. 3 meeting minutes, Ernst told the board that she shares an office with sheriff’s office manager Alexis Buresh but she has to continually ask Buresh to leave when she has employee meetings or quality control meetings. The board said at the time they would look at the space.

On Oct. 17, District 5 Supervisor Jan Sypal said the board should either split the office into two spaces and have both there or have one person working in the office and the other using the breakroom as their office.

Another person asked about adding an office by putting up a partition as it isn’t cost-prohibitive.

Sheriff Tom Dion noted that the two positions have always shared an office space before and, if privacy is needed, the visitors room can be used.

With two supervisors absent from the meeting, the board decided to table the matter until all of the board members can be present.

Board looks at payroll issue

The board also looked at a potential payroll issue with an employee who traveled to an area fire department to make badges for the department, that it’s not typically a practice for county employees to do that.

Dion said this is something the sheriff’s office has done in the past and the employee said they were asked by other fire departments to do it as well.

Reiter said the issue is that fire departments are separate entities from the county and get their own tax dollars.

“My understanding was that while you make IDs I think they come to you during office hours here,” Reiter said.

She also added that since the employee was required by her supervisor to make the badges, she should be paid by the county for that time. If in the future county officials don’t want the employee to make badges, that should be addressed to avoid this issue again.

Supervisors agreed to approve paying the employee for this time along with the board’s other claims.