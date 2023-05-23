The Butler County Health Care Center (BCHCC) is looking at undergoing some changes in the coming year.

During a Butler County Board of Supervisors regular meeting held May 15, BCHCC CEO Don Naiberk shared the hospital’s current plans for expansion.

The hospital went through a master planning process about 21 to 22 years ago, which is what led to the facility’s completed construction projects, he noted.

“We've done the original outpatient addition and remodel, adding on the Wellness Center, the surgery; all those things kind of came out of that,” Naiberk said. “Then we just kind of basically sat back and reloaded and said ‘OK, so over the next 20 years, what do we imagine things going to be like here at the hospital and what do we need to change?’”

Inpatient volumes continue to drop, he said, which had increased due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The areas that drive the hospital are in the south end – therapy, outpatient and surgery. Naiberk said they are looking at increasing revenue first, through the inpatient departments, and then pursuing other projects down the line.

BCHCC is running out of space in the inpatient area. Naiberk said they have specialists coming in quite a bit.

“It's been very beneficial for our patients, for the facility itself,” he said. “But nobody wants to come on Fridays, nobody wants to come on Mondays. So we definitely need more space.”

That would include an addition to the east of the existing entry, which would allow for additional space for outpatient, other offices and room for future plans.

Work would also involve the emergency room, Naiberk said, and they’re looking at increasing the parking across the street as available parking is always an issue around the hospital.

The expansion will be further discussed at the hospital board’s next meeting in May.

“We're supposed to have the initial projections from the construction company before we actually let it out for bid,” he said.

With this project, Naiberk said, three pieces of infrastructure that are over 20 years old would be replaced – the main chiller and generator for the hospital and an air handling unit for the patient wings.

“Those three pieces of equipment are about $3 million total, to have them installed. Then the rest of the project, the ER and the outpatient’s about $14 million,” he said.

Naiberk said the hospital would like to issue general obligation bonds through the county, which they’ve done before. BCHCC would make the payments on the bonds, and residents would not be taxed extra for this project.

The county is limited to borrowing $10 million in bonds per year, Naiberk said, so he is suggesting borrowing $10 million now on a 20-year bond and $3 million next year on a 10-year bond. This would allow the county to seek more bonds next year in case something came up.

“We've made payments on all the bonds we've done before,” Naiberk said. “The county's never had to go tax the residents for that, we’re just asking for that opportunity now.”

BCHCC currently has two outstanding bonds, he added. One has one payment left and the other has nine years left.

“We feel very confident as far as where we're at,” Naiberk said. “We're sitting with a little bit over $13 million in the bank. We would use about $4 million of our own money for the project.”

Supervisors indicated they felt good about the hospital’s expansion plans.

Additionally, the board gave the OK for the hospital’s name to change to Butler County Health Care Center doing business as Butler County Health.

In short, the hospital will go by Butler County Health but still legally be known by its longer name to avoid a long process with entities like Medicaid and the state, which could result in a delay in payments.

The name change came about when the hospital needed to update its website and started the processing of redoing its logo. The company hired to do the logo asked if they were happy with its name, which led to discussions, Naiberk said.

“I think for most of the time I've been here, people refer to us as Butler County hospital, community hospital. We’re referred to as all kinds of different things,” he said. “Butler County Health Care Center is quite the mouthful. What we're looking at doing is changing it to Butler County Health and leaving it at that.”

In other business, supervisors approved implementing a step program for the Butler County Detention Center.

Detention Administrator Angie Siebken previously approached the board in April about increasing the starting wage for staff and a step program as she’s having a hard time getting applicants. At that time, the board approved increasing the starting wage from $19 an hour to $20.50 and tabled the step program.

On May 15, District 5 Supervisor Jan Sypal noted her concern over opening a can of worms by implementing a step program at the jail.

“I know what's going to happen, we're going to get an influx of people coming in (for more money),” Sypal said. “I'm not saying that I'm against (it), and I understand your position … but this is just like running ourselves into the wolf’s den.”

Siebken said she will be down to four people by the end of the summer.

“Without employees, we can’t have a jail,” Siebken said, noting there’s a detention officer-to-inmate ratio they must abide by.

She added that there had been a qualified applicant residing in David City that turned down the job, even with the recent starting wage increase, as they were making more at another jail.

After a very lengthy discussion, the board decided to leave the starting wage at $20.50 and implement a step program on that starting wage. Siebken will be able to approach the budget committee at a later date to request additional funding if she feels it’s necessary.

Supervisors approved a step program with an officer starting wage of $20.50 and a corporal starting wage of $22.50, with a 3% increase for each step, up to step 10.

The Butler County Board of Supervisors also approved:

Proceeding with pursuing a new 911 communications tower. The rough cost estimate is $400,000, with an additional $15,000 cost to run electrical out to the tower’s location. The easement and lease are still being worked out and bids need to be sought.

Setting a date and time of June 5 at 9:30 a.m. for public comments on the county’s 1- and 6-year road plans.

A permit, contingent upon Reading Township’s approval, from Tuls Dairy to install a methane pipeline in the township’s right of way.