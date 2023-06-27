A years-long process, Butler County will hopefully see the implementation of case management system Zuercher Technologies soon.

The Butler County Board of Supervisors heard at its regular meeting June 20 an update regarding Zuercher, which is now known as CentralSquare Technologies.

The board in 2019 entered into an agreement with other entities to use Zuercher, with the goal being to obtain public safety cohesion by having different agencies on the same system. As of June 2022, Butler County had paid $91,000 with $23,000 still needed to go live.

According to a June 2022 Banner-Press article, the board at that time voted to go live with Zuercher.

Since 2019, however, there have been many delays in getting Zuercher live in Butler County and the county is unable to back out of the agreement without paying more money.

“The last update that I have is that they did this split, we weren't going to be charged anything for it from the 911 sheriff's office,” District 7 Supervisor and Board Chairman Anthony Whitmore said. “We weren't going to be charged anything additional, they were going to take the assets already purchased by the county from the sheriff's office side and just move them over to 911.”

911 Coordinator Jami Bowers, Whitmore said, filled out some paperwork and they haven’t heard anything back yet.

County Attorney Julie Reiter said she made some calls on the matter.

“What I was told was that there was Seward, who is the host agency, they were waiting for approval of the modifications to the agreement that made the 911 emergency a separate agency,” Reiter said.

Seward County’s board had been set to vote on the amendment that week, she added, so the implementation could move forward.

According to minutes of the Seward County Board Commissioners’ June 20 meeting, the amendment had in fact been approved.

Reiter said on June 20 that she would be making a follow-up call if Butler County didn’t hear back from Zuercher by the end of that week.

“This has been going on for years. I hate to remind people this but … the auditor will look at needless expenditures,” Reiter said. “When you make an expenditure in 2019 and you don’t implement that system and use taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars that you haven’t implemented, that doesn't set well with the auditor.”

Whitmore said he would talk it over with Bowers and the matter would be taken care of.

In other business, supervisors approved an $116,922 bid from Brite for in-car cameras for the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Tom Dion suggested using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds to pay for the cameras, or some of the county’s inheritance dollars. When someone passes away, those who inherit the estate pays an inheritance tax, which goes into a fund at the county level.

“I know there's a substantial amount in there,” Dion said. “I think everybody is aware, we do need to replace these. They are at their end of life.”

District 5 Supervisor Jan Sypal said she wasn’t comfortable about continually paying for items out of the ARPA fund. She added they should try to work with the budget first before turning to ARPA.

A motion to pay for the cameras of ARPA funds was approved 4-2, with Sypal and Whitmore voting against it and District 1 Supervisor Scott Steager absent. Sypal said she was only voting against it because she didn’t want the money taken out of the ARPA fund; Whitmore said he voted no for the same reason.

Additionally, Dion presented two bids – $52,240 from Applied Connective and $47,872 from Brite – for the replacement of laptops for deputies.

Two of the laptops, he said, are old models that are not compatible with the operating system Windows 11. Six laptops are compatible with Windows 11 but will be reaching the end of their life in a few years.

If all the laptops aren’t replaced at the same time, Dion said, there could be issues with a deputy needing to use a different patrol vehicle and the older laptop not fitting into the docking station in the vehicle.

Dion suggested using ARPA funds to pay for it and/or STOP funds to help offset the cost, though Reiter later said STOP dollars can only be used for highway safety.

“I think we should just replace what isn't working at this point,” Sypal said. “I just can't be continuing to spend money like this …Our inheritance fund may not be there forever, our ARPA funds are going to be shrinking. We just can't continue to spend money that we don't have in our budgets, we just cannot do that.”

A motion to deny the bids received and to seek bids just for the equipment that is needed was approved 4-2, with Supervisors Scot Baur and Robert Coufal voting against it.

The Butler County Board of Supervisors also:

Heard an update from Reiter that an agreement for the equitable sharing program, in which federally forfeited property is shared with participating local and state law enforcement agencies, hasn’t been submitted since 2017. The sheriff’s office is currently ineligible for the program and is unable to submit sharing requests or receive equitable sharing funds until this issue is taken care of. Dion said he has started that process.

Approved a motion to continue supporting the Highway 30/64 corridor project, which would be a roadway connecting Highway 30 in Platte County and Highway 64 in Butler County.