Butler County Board join Ricketts in opposition to 30 by 30

Butler County recently joined a growing list of Nebraska counties to show support for an executive order signed by Gov. Pete Ricketts in June that opposes a federal land and water conservation goal.
The federal land and water conservation goal was included in an executive order signed by President Joe Biden several months ago. The goal, known as 30 by 30, is to conserve at least 30% of U.S. land and waters by 2030.
Ricketts' executive order outlines steps to combat conservation easement efforts. Those steps include implementing an 18-month freeze on an expansion to the definition of "endangered species" and additional state-level restrictions on projects to support and fund conservation easements.
"The (Butler County Board of Supervisors) approved a resolution opposing Biden's executive order and supporting Gov. Ricketts' executive order," Butler County Clerk Stephanie Laska said.
The Board approved the resolution at its Monday meeting.
"The Butler County Board of Supervisors desires to oppose (the federal executive order) as written and will continue to monitor the development of any regulations adopted pursuant to said executive order and the impact any such action may have in Butler County," the resolution stated.
On Tuesday, Ricketts hosted a town hall in David City about Biden's 30 by 30 initiative and what Nebraskans can do to push back on the measure.
In an interview with The Banner-Press, Ricketts pointed out that the executive order does not specifically define what it means by conservation.
"This plan is so vague," Ricketts said.
Ricketts seemed to believe that it could mean putting land into permanent conservation easements, which he said restrict landowners' ability to make changes that would disrupt the natural state of the land.
"I don't have anything against conservation easements, per say, but I am concerned about permanent conservation easements...it's a one-way street where you give up your property rights," Ricketts said.
According to a lesson plan on the National Park Service website, "conservation seeks the proper use of nature, while preservation seeks protection of nature from use."
Ricketts encouraged people to learn more about conservation easements, a sentiment also shared by Republican gubernatorial hopeful and nearby Columbus local Jim Pillen at an agribusiness breakfast in Platte County on July 8.
"It's really important for owners of land in Platte County to understand it (the 30 by 30 program), it's really important for the (county) supervisors to understand it," Pillen said. "...We as Nebraskans need to stand up and make sure we get ourselves educated and make sure all landowners are educated. Property rights is a really, really important issue."
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.