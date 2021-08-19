Butler County Board join Ricketts in opposition to 30 by 30

On Tuesday, Ricketts hosted a town hall in David City about Biden's 30 by 30 initiative and what Nebraskans can do to push back on the measure.

In an interview with The Banner-Press, Ricketts pointed out that the executive order does not specifically define what it means by conservation.

"This plan is so vague," Ricketts said.

Ricketts seemed to believe that it could mean putting land into permanent conservation easements, which he said restrict landowners' ability to make changes that would disrupt the natural state of the land.

"I don't have anything against conservation easements, per say, but I am concerned about permanent conservation easements...it's a one-way street where you give up your property rights," Ricketts said.

According to a lesson plan on the National Park Service website, "conservation seeks the proper use of nature, while preservation seeks protection of nature from use."