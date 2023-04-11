Butler County is set to consider the possibility of establishing zoning.

During its regular meeting April 3, the Butler County Board of Supervisors agreed to put pursuing the matter up for a vote at its next meeting. The county is one of few in Nebraska without zoning laws, another being nearby Platte County.

Lack of zoning in Butler County had been brought up at the board’s Feb. 6 meeting, when County Attorney Julie Reiter updated supervisors on conservation easement applications the county had received. The board doesn’t have the authority to deny the applications as the county doesn’t have zoning.

The last time the board had looked into zoning had been in 2007. Although a comprehensive plan and zoning regulations had been developed, they were never adopted.

There are a number of confined animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in Butler County, such as chicken barns that The Banner-Press previously reported have caused headaches for nearby residents. Zoning laws can regulate where and how CAFOs are constructed.

As shared at a February meeting, the board will need to hire a zoning consultant to start the process, which will be costly, as well as establish a zoning/planning commission. A comprehensive plan and zoning regulations will need to be adopted.

The commission – which had been seven members last time – would also cost money. Reiter previously said state law says commission members need to be compensated, not to exceed $15 per day for each day the member engaged in meetings or in matters concerning the commission, but no more than $1,000 a year.

On April 3, District 7 Supervisor and Board Chairman Anthony Whitmore said he and District 3 Supervisor Scot Bauer visited Saline County and talked with one of their commissioners about zoning.

“The long and short of it is, as far as zoning for the chicken barns, there wasn't really anything we would have been able to do about it based on the size of the barns, because if it's under 50,000, (in their county) it’s not regulated,” Whitmore said.

District 2 Supervisor Tony Krafka said the board should consider how many of its members are open to the idea of establishing zoning before further pursuing it.

“There's going to be a lot of work if we proceed through this, the way I look at it if there aren’t four people on this board that has an open mind to zoning…” Krafka said. “I've got an open mind, if it was done right and simple, that’s my stance on it.”

District 5 Supervisor Jan Sypal agreed. Whitmore asked his fellow supervisors how they wanted to proceed if they would want to start with voting to proceed with it or vote to seek bids for a consultant.

District 1 Supervisor Scott Steager noted county officials need to first budget for the zoning process.

Reiter said the board can adopt a comprehensive plan at any time and if supervisors do decide to create zoning, there will already be one in place.

“The comprehensive plan really doesn’t do anything,” Reiter said. “It just gives you an idea of ‘this is our county, and these are the locations that these industries would be best suited for.’”

Sypal said she believed the board should first vote on whether there would be enough interest in the matter.

“I think it might be not a bad idea to maybe see where the vote would go. Because if the vote doesn't go, there's no use in even starting,” she said.

It’s set to be placed on the agenda for the board’s next regular meeting.

Additionally, the Butler County Board of Supervisors approved:

Set May 1 at 10 a.m. as a public hearing date to increase transit rates at Butler County Rural Transit and OK’d applying for federal funds for the transit

Hiring Michelle Streeter as a driver for the senior center

A step program for the deputies and sergeants at the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, which will go into effect July 1

Paying an additional $20 warranty per each safety glasses, which the county provides to employees for up to $250. The vendor had recently changed its policy so that the warrant is no longer included in the original cost.