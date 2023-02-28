Board looks into starting zoning

The Butler County Board of Supervisors is considering establishing zoning in the county. Currently, there are no zoning regulations at the county level.

New requirements for conservation easements are requiring additional filings from landowners. At the board’s Feb. 6 meeting, County Attorney Julie Reiter said it has to do with the federal 30 by 30 initiative, the goal of which is to conserve at least 30% of U.S. land and waters by 2030.

Reiter said then that the board does not have the authority to deny conservation easement applications because the county does not have zoning or a comprehensive plan. There had been eight such applications submitted to the county clerk but Reiter said none of them were completed correctly and would be sent back to the applicants.

At the board’s regular meeting Feb. 21, Reiter updated supervisors that 2007 had been the last time the board considered establishing zoning. A comprehensive plan and zoning regulations had been developed but never approved.

Reiter said if the board decides to pursue zoning, a commission would need to be appointed; last time there had been seven members and at least four members would need to live in rural areas.

A comprehensive plan would need to be adopted, Reiter added, and then the zoning regulations. Reiter also suggested the board consider hiring a zoning consultant.

Supervisors decided to put the matter on the agenda for the March 20 meeting to allow them time to think about it.

Health insurance issues brought up

Also during the Feb. 21 meeting, District 7 Supervisor and Board Chairman Anthony Whitmore noted he has heard a number of complaints regarding the county’s health insurance provider, Aetna, denying claims.

Officials said some of the issue is that Aetna is recognizing the county’s health reimbursement arrangement plan as secondary insurance and when they see there’s already insurance, they automatically deny the claim.

Additionally, some services at the Butler County Health Care Center are considered out of network and costing employees more than out of town medical facilities.

District 1 Supervisor Scott Steager said that with the county owning a hospital, the county’s employees should be able to use that hospital without paying an increased amount. Whitmore said they had been under the impression employees would be able to do that while the board was looking at health insurance bids.

The board indicated it will consider going out for bids for health insurance at a later date.

ARPA funding approved

The board OK’d giving $2,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding to the Butler County Extension Office to help fund the Rural Fellows program.

In the program, two interns will come to Butler County to help develop evaluation tools, gathering data and other work on implementing a health program.

Maria Cantu-Hines of the Extension said the two interns have already identified some of the social determinants that will be looked at including the lack of child care, loneliness in older citizens and mental health.

Extension Office Manager Louise Niemann added the Rural Fellows program has support from the hospital, Butler County Development Board, Future Generations and banks. The remaining funds have been committed, with the interns coming in May.

911 coordinator appointed

Jami Bowers was appointed as the 911 coordinator on Feb. 21. She had been appointed in an interim position on Feb. 6 following the resignation of the previous coordinator.

Three people had applied for the position, Steager said, and two applicants were interviewed for the job. Steager said Bowers has three-and-a-half years of experience from Saunders County and has stepped up as a leader in the office.

Bowers wage was set at $27.50, which is the amount the previous coordinator had made.

Courtroom to get updates

Reiter told supervisors the State of Nebraska received ARPA funds, which will be used to upgrade technology in courtrooms across the state. There is no cost the county for the equipment, she noted, but there will be maintenance expenses in the future.

The courtroom will be down for a week to get the equipment installed, Reiter said, and it’s currently planned in May, with a backup date in June.