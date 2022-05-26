Butler County Board of Supervisors briefs

Board waits on Zuercher decision

The Butler County Board of Supervisors decided at its regular meeting May 16 to table a decision on choosing between staying with a Zuercher Technologies contract or switching to Justice Data Solutions.

The board approved an interlocal agreement in 2019 with a number of other counties to the law enforcement case management system Zuercher. This was in order to obtain public safety system cohesion by having different agencies on the same system.

However, the jails in the counties where the software has gone live have reportedly experienced compliance issues. The Butler County Board has yet to go live with the software because of those issues.

District 7 Supervisor and Board Chairman Anthony Whitmore reported on May 16 the amount of money invested in Zuercher so far. The county has paid Zuercher about $91,000 so far and needs to pay the remaining amount – $23,000 – before they can go live. There will be an additional cost of roughly $16,000 a year from Zuercher for maintenance.

Previously, Whitmore had told his fellow supervisors that he met with Justice, which is currently being used in the jail, about switching to their case management system. Whitmore said on May 16 that Justice’s bid was $68,750 with a lower yearly maintenance cost.

Whitmore said he reviewed the interlocal agreement but was not yet sure if Butler County would be responsible for its share of Zuercher costs if it backed out of the contract since the county still hasn’t gone live with the software.

County Attorney Julie Reiter said she can review the interlocal agreement but, since she’s not the user of the software, supervisors need to look at the product themselves. It would take some time, she added, but she urged supervisors to visit the dispatchers, jail and sheriff’s office to see what those departments need the software to do.

“You'll see the interfaces, and you'll see why it's important that you're using one program – whether it's Justice, whether it's whatever – and then you figure out what program does the best,” Reiter said. “…Without understanding what the needs are and why, how it all works, it's really hard for people to comprehend what's the best product and to help others make the decision about what's the best product.”

She also suggested that supervisors visit another county that’s using Zuercher to see how that operates for them.

District 5 Supervisor Jan Sypal said county officials need to contact the other counties that extended help with adjusting to Zuercher once the software goes live, especially before more taxpayer dollars are used.

A new 911 coordinator also started May 23 and this will be the individual’s first major project, supervisors noted.

“I really don't think at this point, we have any decision to make. I don't think we have enough information to even move forward on this,” Sypal said.

Child advocacy center agreement

The board approved an annual service agreement with the Child Advocacy Center for $1,780.

Reiter told supervisors about what the organization does, namely children who are abused are taken there to be interviewed by a special forensic interviewer. Unfortunately, quite a few children from Butler County go there, she added.

When a law enforcement officer receives a child abuse or neglect report, they get the very basic information before making arrangements for the child to go to the center. The interviewers there are trained to interact with kids because they must be careful “not to accidentally plant seeds of what happened into their subconscious,” Reiter said.

The interviews can be watched remotely and are videotaped; she receives a link to them, she added.

“I can also listen to the interview and observe the child's demeanor during the interview, listen to what the child reports,” Reiter said. “It's absolutely critical during a trial, if we do have a situation where a child has to testify – and we've had several – they (the center) assist me in trial education for kids.”

Additionally, the kids are assigned an advocate for the trial process.

“It's well worth it,” Reiter said. “I think it's nominal. I think that they know it's nominal, but it does show that we have also a stake in this.”

