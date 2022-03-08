Butler County Board of Supervisors to hold emergency meeting

An emergency meeting of the Board of Supervisors of Butler County, Nebraska, will be held on March 11, 2022 at 11 a.m. The meeting will be held in the Supervisors’ Meeting Room of the Butler County Courthouse, 451 N 5th Street, David City, Nebraska, which meeting shall be open to the public.

The purpose of the meeting is for discussing a Petition for Election and Certification of a Labor Organization and discovery documents filed by the Fraternal Order of Police against the Sheriff of Butler County and the Butler County Board of Supervisors and the County of Butler, Nebraska and retaining legal counsel to represent Butler County’s interest in said matters.

Given the time frame in which a response to the pending petition and discovery is required, an emergency meeting is necessary.

An agenda for such meeting, kept continuously current, is available for public inspection at the office of the County Clerk.

