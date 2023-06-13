Amid safety concerns, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office will be hiring a seventh deputy.

It was a topic of discussion during the regular meeting of the Butler County Board of Supervisors held on June 5.

Sheriff Tom Dion said he recently hired two individuals who will be attending police training. They were previously detention officers and their starting wages will be $25 an hour.

However, Dion noted an ongoing concern of only having enough staff to have one deputy on shift at night.

“There's a lot of the county that's not being covered,” he said.

While the two recently hired deputies will assist in having two officers on shift at night, Dion added, the sheriff’s department will still be short-staffed.

“The guys we have working nights, they need that backup,” Dion said. “Do I foresee them looking elsewhere because they are tired of working alone at night? Possibly. It becomes a safety issue. I think everybody here can appreciate that.”

This will also help ease the load when someone takes time off and alleviate the large number of overtime hours that deputies are currently logging.

“The seventh deputy, I do have one that reached out to me, certified, ready to go,” Dion said. “Last week I was contacted by another one who is certified and would be interested.”

District 5 Supervisor Jan Sypal brought up the idea of hiring temporary, part-time to help ease the burden until the two new deputies complete their training. Then, she added, Dion could re-evaluate the staffing issue.

“It would not only help you out now with your overnight but it would continue to help you with your overtime rather than hiring another deputy with all the benefits and all that,” Sypal said.

Dion expressed that wouldn’t solve the problem as he needs assistance on a regular basis and people typically look for full-time work. Sypal said she didn’t agree with that statement as she sees interest in part-time employment in other communities.

Dion responded that, of the applications he’s received, individuals are only interested in being full-time. Sypal asked if he’s put that option out there as maybe they are interested but didn’t know part-time was possible. Dion said he hasn’t as he only wants a full-time deputy.

“We're going to have to come to a kind of an agreement, I think, to make it work for everybody,” Sypal said. “Because we have concerns, well I'm not on the budget committee but it's a concern of mine also.”

For a number of years, the City of David City contributed a total of roughly $300,000 for law enforcement services, but the contract was allowed to expire at the beginning of the year and the city has since reinstated the David City Police Department.

Sypal noted the county will no longer have the city’s contribution and there will be additional costs to take on another full-time employee. Mention had also been made of the sheriff’s department possibly needing to purchase additional patrol vehicles.

“The safety of the deputy’s at risk by not having a seventh deputy out here, that's what I (consider). I looked at the budget, and yes, we lost the contract, we can't dwell on that,” Dion said. “…With the vehicle, if we didn't have to give up those two vehicles, I could go a whole other year without looking at vehicles.”

District 1 Supervisor Scott Steager noted he believes it may be difficult to schedule a part-time person to alleviate the overtime issue.

Some supervisors said they believed they trusted Dion to know what his office needed and that they didn’t want only one deputy working at night. Also mentioned was the possibility of David City Police lending a hand as needed, which Dion expressed concern about.

Supervisors gave the green light for Dion to hire a seventh deputy 5-2, with Sypal and District 3 Supervisor Scot Bauer voting against it.

The Butler County Board of Supervisors also:

Held a public hearing for the one-year and six-year road plans and approved the 2023-2024 one-year road plan.

Set a date and time of June 20 at 9:45 a.m. for an amendment of the 2022-2023 county budget due to two funds expected to go over the original budget; however, County Clerk Stephanie Laska said the funds have received enough revenue to cover the increased amount.

Heard an update about the Highway 30/64 corridor, which would potentially be a road connecting Highway 30 in Platte County to Highway 64 in Butler County. Project leaders noted they will be making a similar presentation to Colfax and Polk counties and asked for a resolution supporting the effort. The board said it would put it on the agenda for its next meeting.