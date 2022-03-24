Butler County Board race to be contested for districts 1 and 5

People who reside in Butler County districts 1 and 5 will have a choice in who will represent them following this year’s election. Both Butler County Supervisor races will be contested.

Incumbent David Mach and Scott Steager, both Republications, are vying for the District 1 position.

Mach has served 20 years on the Butler County Board of Supervisors. Mach noted the work the county has done, basically overhauling the highway department.

“We got a new facility for the highway department and we've rebuild a lot of big bridges,” he added. “We built one over the Blue River and built another big one over by Abie and one by Linwood. We've paved some highway over by Bellwood lakes.”

Mach said he started on the board while the Butler County Detention Facility was in the works and the Brainard/Dwight road had work done.

“We've tried to get Butler County on the map, I guess you'd say,” he said.

“We tried to do everything we could for the people. I've always believed that I'm not in there for myself, I'm in there for my people in my district. Always try to do everything that people in my district will care about.”

Mach has lived in Butler County all his life, having raised his family here and always worked in the area.

He’s enjoyed his time as a supervisor and wants to continue doing so.

“I like working with the people that I work with and I like working for the people in my district because I've got a lot of nice families, a lot of young families moving into my district,” Mach said.

Steager previously served as a District 5 supervisor but resigned in June 2021 because he moved out of that district. Steager did not respond to multiple interview requests in time for The Banner-Press’ print deadline.

As for District 5, incumbent Jan Sypal and Pat Hoeft, both Republicans, will face off in the election.

Sypal was appointed to her position last summer after the resignation of Steager. A lifelong Butler County resident, Sypal grew up near Abie until a 1963 flood made her family relocate to David City. She and her husband, Dan, have owned the Stop-Inn gas station and convenience store near David City for almost 40 years.

It’s her work at the gas station that Sypal says makes her a good fit on the county board.

“I feel that I have a lot of experiences dealing with business, budgets, employees which helps me with my responsibilities of my county supervisor job duties,” Sypal said.

Sypal said she serves on several committees for the following entities: Butler County Health Care Center, Butler County Sheriff’s Office, the senior center and the safety board.

Though she’s been on the board for a short while, she said the experience has been a good one.

“In the time that I have been on the board, I have enjoyed being involved and getting a good feel for the position and look forward to continue doing my part to helping my constituents in my district,” Sypal added.

She said her main focuses if elected would be to work on the concerns of her constituents, help make the county more successful and make fiscally responsible decisions for the county’s budget.

When asked what issues Butler County will be facing in the coming years, Sypal pointed to the spending of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) dollars. Butler County is set to receive just over $1.5 million in ARPA funds.

“We have some ARPA money that we are going to be looking at distributing throughout the county, and it'll be probably on some projects. I am on that committee also,” Sypal said. “We want to make sure that the people that were kind of in the depth of the COVID crisis are people that will benefit from that.”

Hoeft did not respond to a request for an interview in time for the Banner-Press’ Tuesday print deadline.

