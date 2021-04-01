Butler County Board Supervisors talk potential landfill expansion

Discussions surrounding landfill expansion are starting up again.
The Butler County Landfill, 3588 R Road near David City, already owns land adjoining its current domain, but it needs permission from the Butler County Board of Supervisors to use it.
The landfill can apply for expansion every three years. It has been trying to expand for over a decade, and the last time it applied was in 2019. In the next year or so, the landfill will be able to apply again.
District 6 Supervisor Ryan Svoboda, who lives near the landfill, broached the topic of expansion at the Board’s March 1 meeting.
According to minutes from the meeting, Svoboda shared his concern that trash rates might increase if the landfill is not allowed to expand.
Svoboda also wondered about the possibility of the landfill becoming a transfer station, according to meeting minutes. At a transfer station, trucks bring trash and drop it off so it can be hauled somewhere else, but no trash stays there permanently.
“At my level in the organization, we -- Butler County Landfill and Waste Connections -- have not talked about us putting a transfer station up,” Ryan Boyer with the landfill said.
Generally, those opposed to expansion worry about the odor, water pollution, heavy vehicle traffic and garbage flying off trucks.
Another point of contention has previously been the terms of a host agreement between the county and landfill.
Under a host agreement, the County would receive a portion of the dumping fee collected by the landfill. In the past, the landfill and County have had a hard time seeing eye-to-eye on what that amount should be.
The supervisors who spoke to The Banner-Press had two main concerns, though: The possibility of eventual water pollution and upkeep of the roads.
After the landfill closes someday, District 1 Supervisor David Mach said he worries about a catastrophic failure of the lining that keeps the waste from polluting the surrounding water.
“If a landfill closes, we don’t walk away, we don’t shut the gates and walk off. We continue to sample and monitor the groundwater and gas migration,” Boyer said.
When it comes to road maintenance, there are a couple of important notes.
For one thing, the landfill is willing to pave the five miles of County Road R as it leads up to the landfill, as part of an expansion agreement.
Of course, County Road R is not the only road traveled by the landfill’s heavy trucks.
“They come from the west down 92. They come from the east on 92. They come by Prague on that county road across from there and they come from Octavia, so they’re on 15,” Mach said.
Mach said Butler County is in charge of maintaining the roads by Prague and Octavia.
Boyer said the landfill encourages its contracted haulers to use Highway 92 and County Road R, if feasible.
In any case, there has been less heavy truck traffic over the last several months since trash from Omaha started going to a landfill in Iowa rather than to the Butler County Landfill. That means less wear and tear on the roads.
Mach is known to have been firmly opposed to expansion in the past, but he told The Banner-Press there is still a world in which he would give it his OK. He said the key would be road maintenance, pollution precautions and a satisfactory dumping fee.
Molly Hunter is a reporter for The Banner-Press. Reach her via email at molly.hunter@lee.net.