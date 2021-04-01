Butler County Board Supervisors talk potential landfill expansion

Another point of contention has previously been the terms of a host agreement between the county and landfill.

Under a host agreement, the County would receive a portion of the dumping fee collected by the landfill. In the past, the landfill and County have had a hard time seeing eye-to-eye on what that amount should be.

The supervisors who spoke to The Banner-Press had two main concerns, though: The possibility of eventual water pollution and upkeep of the roads.

After the landfill closes someday, District 1 Supervisor David Mach said he worries about a catastrophic failure of the lining that keeps the waste from polluting the surrounding water.

“If a landfill closes, we don’t walk away, we don’t shut the gates and walk off. We continue to sample and monitor the groundwater and gas migration,” Boyer said.

When it comes to road maintenance, there are a couple of important notes.

For one thing, the landfill is willing to pave the five miles of County Road R as it leads up to the landfill, as part of an expansion agreement.

Of course, County Road R is not the only road traveled by the landfill’s heavy trucks.